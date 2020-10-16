Cold War Beta Not Working: Players Complaint About The New COD Black Ops Game

COD Cold War Beta version is live to play for all the PS4 players. The makers have been making a number of changes to the game, which has been getting a response from their players. They recently made a number of changes to the gameplay of COD Cold War Beta. But the players have not been able to experience these new changes as the game is not working. Read more to know about COD Cold War beta not working.

Cold War Beta not working?

The #BlackOpsColdWar crossplay Beta is LIVE!



All PS4 players and PC & Xbox players with Pre-Order Early Access can play now. Open to all players on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HVrOT67UgX — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 15, 2020

A huge number of players have been reporting that Cold War Beta version is not working. They have been facing a number of different issues and have been sharing their views on the internet. Ideally, if there is a huge problem, the makers certainly address the problem through their Twitter accounts.

Currently, they have not released anything on their social media about the same. Ideally, the game should be fixed in some hours as a huge team has been working on improving the Cold War Beta version since it was launched. See some fan reactions about their Cold War beta version not working properly.

We are aware that some users are experiencing issues playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 on Xbox 360. When we have more information to share, we will update you here and on our status page. https://t.co/MqwoBH5zDW — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) October 15, 2020

@ATVIAssist Cold war beta not working for xbox fix this please wtf! — Radbow (@Radbow2) October 15, 2020

Is anyone’s controller not working when on the Cold War Beta? Cause mines isn’t; and I just had one, ONE KC match 🤨 — Clyde Boyce (@yui02001) October 9, 2020

How to Download Cold War beta?

The schedule for the second weekend of #BlackOpsColdWar Beta is here.



Check out the full details:https://t.co/UZmbYSB6CU pic.twitter.com/mjCYcVtAcY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 15, 2020

Players are also asking how to download Cold War Beta. It is going to be available on PS store so the players can directly add it to their library. The makers have announced that the players can begin pre-loading the game on Thursday, September 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

The open Cold War beta will be around 25 GB. The makers have announced that the official beta will be released for all the PS4 players for no additional cost. They have even announced the players will get to play the game for two weeks. Here are the dates of Cold War Beta.

Week 1: October 8 – October 12. This is going to be PlayStation 4 Exclusive

Week 2: October 15 to Monday, October 19. For all platforms.

The COD Cold War Beta was released from October 8 - till October 12. After this week, the makers have decided to release the second round of Cold War beta on October 15 till October 19. So everyone can start playing the upcoming COD Cold War beta.

