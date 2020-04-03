Minecraft April Fools Prank Is In Form Of New Snapshot For Minecraft: Java Edition

Most video game developers have been taking the opportunity to have some lighthearted fun with their fans during this April Fools. Mojang was clearly not an exception, as the company, along with Microsoft, decided to jump in on the April Fool’s Day fun with their latest update which is actually a gift for the fans more than a prank.

Minecraft April Fools Snapshot update

Mojang has rolled out a new a limited-time snapshot for players on the Minecraft: Java Edition which isn’t quite the same as the standard one. The snapshot wouldn’t bring anything from the Nether Update, but instead, nether portals will now serve as a gateway to your favourite fiery dimension, along with being an infinite world generator for Minecraft.

Minecraft Snapshot update - How it works?

All you really need to do is launch the game and start writing some words in a book and put the newly completed novella into the nether portal. This likely functions in a way similar to that of Minecraft’s seed generator, where it could be random, although it has some process to it. Now, you will see that the portal will start shifting its colours, and as you start to walk through it, you will be transported to one of the two billion worlds possible in the game. Here's what they actually look like.

#Minecraft

this portal scares me, where does it lead with all these colours... pic.twitter.com/L5tkMGfjcG — BennyBlocker (@BennyBlocker) April 1, 2020

Thanks to the #Minecraft #20w14infinite update, every unique username now has its own dimension. MY westingtyler dimension is made of grey glazed terra cotta, lava, ice, wool, and note blocks that play the F4# note as they burn in lava. FOREVER. They added Mystcraft Ages! pic.twitter.com/5jJmRrQc3H — Eric H. (@EricAdamHovis) April 2, 2020

The developers have stated there are more than two billion possibilities; however, it isn't clear if that can actually be quantified. Nonetheless, the game does feature a mind-boggling number of strange and creepy worlds that you can explore if you are on the Minecraft: Java Edition.

The snapshot is currently available and has been titled 20w14infinite. As of now, there is no indication as to how long the new snapshot will stick around.

Image credits: Twitter | @gseguin6