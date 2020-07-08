Destiny 2 Update 2.91: Patch Notes Bring Various Fixes And Changes To The Weekly Rewards

Destiny 2 has received a new patch update 2.91 on July 7, introducing tons of new content and tweaks to the online-only first-person shooter game. There is also a new Exotic quest for Ruinous Effigy and the Moments of Triumph, which will allow fans to unlock some of their biggest achievements in the game and earn plenty of exciting rewards. Apart from the new additions, the Destiny 2 update also makes several improvements to the existing content in the game.

Also Read | How To Get Counter UAV In Warzone And Jam The Opponent's Mini-map?

Destiny 2 patch notes 2.91

Activities

Contact Public Event

Fixed an issue where users were able to collect and deposit 15 motes before unlocking the Umbral Mastery 2 gift on the Prismatic Recaster.

Trials

Increased Glimmer rewards in the Trials of Osiris.

Nightmare Hunts

Fixed an issue with the Nightmare Hunts where it would grant more Season of Arrivals rewards than required.

Raids

These raids will no longer offer any weekly reward limits from the main encounters:

Leviathan

Eater of Worlds

Spire of Stars

Crown of Sorrow

Scourge of the Past

Note: Secret Chests will still feature regular lockouts

Also Read | Apex Legends' Broken Ghost Quest Confirms The Return Of Titanfall 2 Villain

Gameplay and Investment

Investment

Fixed an issue with the Heavy Hitters Triumph where it was having trouble tracking which Contact event bosses had been defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Season of the Worthy Rank Stat Tracker would fail to appear correctly.

Pursuits

Fixed an issue with the Guardian Games quest where players would still have it in their inventory even after Titans completely dominated the event. Hunters are still upset about it.

Fixed an issue where the use of weapon and ammo types in High-Stakes Heist quest steps was not consistent.

Fixed an issue with the Seraph weapons where it won't count towards the Sleeper Simulant catalyst quest progression.

Weapons

Fixed a rare crash with Anarchy.

Fixed an issue with the Umbral Enhancements III where it was not allowing Cold Denial and Falling Guillotine to receive an extra trait.

Fixed an issue with the Vortex Frame Swords where the Heavy attack wasn't ending correctly over the network.

Fixed an issue where a number of Season of Arrivals weapons were missing collections entries.

Armour

Fixed an issue that was not allowing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods to be purchasable on the Banshee-44.

Fixed an issue that was not allowing users from buying the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.03 Target Weapon, Map, Game Modes And Guardian Changes

Other

Added new ability for the Season of Arrivals armour that will allow players to charge with Light mods from the Season of Dawn.

Fixed a few incorrect armour mod icons for a bunch of Season of Arrivals mods.

Fixed the incorrect perk descriptions for two Season of Arrivals mods – Reactive Pulse (previously known as Font of Light) and Radiant Light – to properly match their functionality.

The Season of Arrivals mod socket has been added to the pieces of the EDZ destination armour set that did not have them.

The Unstoppable Pulse Rifles artifact mod won't cause non-Pulse Rifle damage to stagger Unstoppable Champions when aiming down sights of a Pulse Rifle.

The Rival Warlock Ghost Shell from Guardian Games will start displaying the Ghost Projections.

Fixed a bug with the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle mod icon where it would show a Scout Rifle.

Fixed an issue that was affecting the aim assistance when shooting through Barricades with Citan's Ramparts.

Miscellaneous

General

Made adjustments to the Strike weekly bounty pool for Seasonal focus.

Cabal, Fallen Scorn, and Vex variations will no longer show up during Season of Arrivals.

Fixed a bug where the first sleeper node “CB.NAV/RUN.()Dynamo.Approach.Arch” wouldn't show up for users trying to complete the Nascent Dawn Exotic quest.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Fest Skill Challenge: All Weekly Challenges And Rewards

Image credits: Steam Powered Store