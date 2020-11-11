Borderlands 3 PC Requirements: Can Your System Handle This Beast Of A Game?

Bethesda released the game on September 13, 2019; the initial release was limited to a few platforms. It's available on almost all platforms like Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo, and even on the Mac OS via Epic stores. Borderlands 3 is so popular and loved in the gaming community that GamesRadar has given it the 15th position in the category of the best FPS games of all time.

Borderlands 3 is the newest addition in the franchise; the first game was launched almost 11 years ago. Since then, the franchise has become popular because of its first-person RPG shooter genre, which captivated many gamers and newcomers. The well designed social structure in the multiplayer and the loot system has made gamers prefer playing in squads to take on large battlefields. And the enormous open world is filled with fast-paced battles and endless mayhem that keeps the players always on their toes, much like the Doom franchise. The Borderlands 3 requirements might seem trivial at first but make sure to compare the CPU and graphics card with the ones on this list.

Borderlands 3 Requirements: Minimum

CPU: AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 / AMD Radeon HD 7970

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Graphics Memory: 2GB

If the pixel shader and vertex shader are confusing terms, check the direct X version of your PC; DX 11 or above means you are good to go. The game is playable in the lowest settings, but you may encounter some strange things during sessions if you go any lower on the hardware, like floating characters and mismatched ground objects. Besides, in 2020, even the budget systems are quite powerful enough to handle almost any modern games at the lowest settings.

These modern games, even though only a year advanced, are much more taxing than Borderlands 3. So anyone with a decent system can run this game on at least medium settings at 1080p, or you can always decrease it to 720p. The latest budget APU from AMD, Ryzen 3, can run the game in the lowest settings at 35 to 40 FPS, but you will be sacrificing a lot in terms of graphics quality.

Borderlands 3 PC Requirements: Recommended

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590

Pixel Shader: 5.1

Vertex Shader: 5.1

Graphics Memory: 3 GB

Borderlands 3 size and DLCs

Borderlands 3 has a size of 75 GBs, which is moderate. As it stands right now, there are 4 main DLCs and a few season passes available according to the Borderlands fandom. The names of these DLCs are enough to spark interest among players, 'Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot', 'Guns, Love, and Tentacles', 'Bounty of Blood', 'Psycho Krieg' and the 'Fantastic Fustercluck'. These provide hours of additional content for the players to complete after the main storyline.

