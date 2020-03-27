Borderlands 3 Guns, Love, & Tentacles New Update 1.10: All The New Features And Fixes

Yesterday i.e. March 26, 2020, the team Gearbox announced the latest upgrade of Borderlands 3 update 1.10 with the name Guns, Love, & Tentacles which is now available on all platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Steam and Epic Games Store. One can also buy the new update through their own a copy of Borderlands 3 to purchase separately. The new update features the new campaign add-on Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, unlocks a new Max Level, new ECHOcast Moxxtail Events and Guardian Ranks. The team has also addressed some community concerns and fixed all the bugs.

Get ready for the cosmic horror rom-com of the eons! “Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock” drops tomorrow for #Borderlands3! pic.twitter.com/Ar8DeyUdTz — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) March 25, 2020

Borderlands 3 Guns, Love, & Tentacles New Update

What is new with Borderlands 3 update 1.10

Added support for Borderlands 3 campaign add-on: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

Level Cap increase - New Max Level 57

3 New Guardian Rank skills and Guardian Rank Increase

The first three new Guardian Rank Perks are; Enforcer tree now has 'C’mon and Slam,' which allows a player to use the slam at any height. For the Survivor Tree, a player can now enable the 'Too Angry to Die,' feature which allows any damage to extend to your downtime in 'Fight For Your Life'. Lastly, it is the Hunter tree, where the 'Harmageddon' will give additional damage to the enemies that have received multiple static effects.

Also Read | 'Borderlands 3' not downloading on Steam? Here's how you can fix it

Borderlands 3 March update for Stability

Addressed memory leaks that occasionally occurred on Split Screen join/leave

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur after spending a large amount of Guardian Tokens

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when quickly navigating Crazy Earl’s shop

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur during the objective to collect tokens in the “Kill KillaVolt” mission in Lectra City

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur during the “Melee Mine Cart” objective of Angels and Speed Demons in Konrad’s Hold

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when loading into Grand Opening in Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when transitioning from The Spendopticon to The Compactorisn a four-player game in Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot

Also Read | Xbox Series X source code STOLEN! Hacker demands $100 million | Know details

Changes Made to the Performance

Optimization improvements

UI Optimizations

General upgrade through the Borderlands 3 update 1.10

Gear lower than level cap no longer drops when player and enemy characters are each at level cap

Added the ability to start a campaign add-on with an auto levelled character

Added support for more Guardian Rank perks

Re-balanced game stage regions starting from about Act 2 on to better follow the player growth

Also Read | PlayStation 5 rumoured to one-up the Xbox Series X by upgrading to 13.3 Teraflops

What are the weapon adjustments for Guns, Love and Tentacles:

Soulrender

Reduced the chance to spawn Skulls

Increased Soul Render Damage

Anarchy

Corrected the Item Description and Red Text to show in the correct area

Oldridian

Increased Weapon Damage

SF Force

Increased Weapon Damage

Serryul Killur

Increased Weapon Damage

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 logo revealed, more details expected at E3 2020 in June