Borderlands 3 Guns, Love, & Tentacles New Update 1.10: All The New Features And Fixes

Yesterday i.e. March 26, 2020, the team Gearbox announced the latest upgrade of Borderlands 3 update 1.10 with the name Guns, Love, & Tentacles which is now available on all platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Steam and Epic Games Store. One can also buy the new update through their own a copy of Borderlands 3 to purchase separately. The new update features the new campaign add-on Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, unlocks a new Max Level, new ECHOcast Moxxtail Events and Guardian Ranks. The team has also addressed some community concerns and fixed all the bugs.
Get ready for the cosmic horror rom-com of the eons! “Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock” drops tomorrow for #Borderlands3! pic.twitter.com/Ar8DeyUdTz— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) March 25, 2020
The first three new Guardian Rank Perks are; Enforcer tree now has 'C’mon and Slam,' which allows a player to use the slam at any height. For the Survivor Tree, a player can now enable the 'Too Angry to Die,' feature which allows any damage to extend to your downtime in 'Fight For Your Life'. Lastly, it is the Hunter tree, where the 'Harmageddon' will give additional damage to the enemies that have received multiple static effects.
