BOTW Shrine Locations: Check Out All Shrine Location On The BOTW Map

BOTW makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game lately. Thus, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are currently crying to find anything related to BOTW shrine locations and shrine quests. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about BOTW shrine locations and shrine quests.

BOTW Shrine locations

The players can find a total of 120 Shrines to locate and complete in BOTW. The Legends Of Zelda players have recently been trying to find BOTW Shrine locations. All Shrine locations have been spread throughout the entire BOTW map and the players are required to find these shrines by roaming through the game.

Overall, there are 42 BOTW Shrines locations that cannot be accessed until their respective Shrine Quest is completed. Apart from that, we have also attached the map of Legends of Zelda. Read more to know about OTW Shrine locations.

Source: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Official website

Great Plateau:

Keh Namut

Owa Daim

Ja Baij

Oman Au

West Necluda:

Bosh Kala

Wahgo Katta

Hila Rao

Shee Venath

Ree Dahee

Shee Vaneer

Ha Dahamar

Kam Urog

Ta’loh Naeg

Daka Tuss

Toto Sah

Lakna Rokee

East Necluda:

Myahm Agana

Muwo Jeem

Chaas Qeta

Yah Rin

Korgu Chideh

Kah Yah

Tawa Jin

Faron:

Shoda San

Shai Utoh

Pumaaag Nitae

Ka’o Makagh

Shae Katha

Ya Naga

Ishto Soh

Shoqa Tatone

Gerudo (Desert & Highlands):

Kema Kosassa

Keeha Yoog

Kuh Takka

Sho Dantu

Sasa Kai

Joloo Nah

Hyrule Ridge:

Monya Toma

Zalta Wa

Sheem Dagoze

Mogg Latan

Mijah Rokee

Shae Loya

Toh Yahsa

Maag No’rah

Hebra:

Tena Ko sah

Akh Va’quot

Sha Warvo

Rin Oyaa

Sha Gehma

Qaza Tokki

Hia Miu

Maka Rah

Voo Lota

Dunba Taag

Gee Ha’rah

Lamno Kooh

Rok Uwog

Goma Asaagh

Shada Naw.

Rona Katcha

Great Hyrule Forest:

Keo Ruug

Maag Halan

Daag Chokah

Kuhn Sidajj

Ketoh Wawai

Eldin:

Mo’a Keet

Sah Dahaj

Tah Muhl

Mirro Shaz

Qua Raym

Kayra Mah

Daqa Koh

Shora Hah

Gorae Torr

Akkala:

Tu Ka’loh

Zuna Kai

Katosa Aug

Ritaag Zumo

Ze Kasho

Dah Hesho

Kah Mael

Lanayru:

Dow Na’eh

Jitan Sa’mi

Mezza Lo

Rucco Maag

Ne’ez Yohma

Dagah Keek

Soh Kofi

Sheh Raa

Central Hyrule:

Kaam Ya’tak

Katah Chuki

Noya Neha

Saas Ko’sah

Namika Ozz

Shrine quests

Qukah Nata Shrine – A Song of Storms Shae Katha Shrine – The Serpent’s Jaws Sasa Kai Shrine – Sign of the Shadow Sheem Dagoze Shrine – The Two Rings Mijah Rokee Shrine – Under a Red Moon Mezza Lo Shrine – The Crowned Beast Shai Yota Shrine – Master of the Wind

