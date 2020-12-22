Last Updated:

BOTW Shrine Locations: Check Out All Shrine Location On The BOTW Map

BOTW Shrine locations have been one of the most talked-about topics of the gaming community. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read

BOTW makers have been adding a lot of new content to their game lately. Thus, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are currently crying to find anything related to BOTW shrine locations and shrine quests. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about BOTW shrine locations and shrine quests.

BOTW Shrine locations

The players can find a total of 120 Shrines to locate and complete in BOTW. The Legends Of Zelda players have recently been trying to find BOTW Shrine locations. All Shrine locations have been spread throughout the entire BOTW map and the players are required to find these shrines by roaming through the game.

Overall, there are 42 BOTW Shrines locations that cannot be accessed until their respective Shrine Quest is completed. Apart from that, we have also attached the map of Legends of Zelda.  Read more to know about OTW Shrine locations. 

  • Source: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Official website

Great Plateau: 

  • Keh Namut
  • Owa Daim
  • Ja Baij
  • Oman Au

West Necluda:

  • Bosh Kala
  • Wahgo Katta 
  • Hila Rao
  • Shee Venath
  • Ree Dahee
  • Shee Vaneer 
  • Ha Dahamar
  • Kam Urog 
  • Ta’loh Naeg
  • Daka Tuss
  • Toto Sah
  • Lakna Rokee

East Necluda: 

  • Myahm Agana
  • Muwo Jeem
  • Chaas Qeta
  • Yah Rin 
  • Korgu Chideh 
  • Kah Yah
  • Tawa Jin

Faron: 

  • Shoda San
  • Shai Utoh
  • Pumaaag Nitae 
  • Ka’o Makagh
  • Shae Katha 
  • Ya Naga 
  • Ishto Soh
  • Shoqa Tatone

Gerudo (Desert & Highlands): 

  • Kema Kosassa
  • Keeha Yoog 
  • Kuh Takka
  • Sho Dantu
  • Sasa Kai
  • Joloo Nah
  • Hyrule Ridge: 
  • Monya Toma 
  • Zalta Wa 
  • Sheem Dagoze
  • Mogg Latan
  • Mijah Rokee
  • Shae Loya
  • Toh Yahsa 
  • Maag No’rah

Hebra: 

  • Tena Ko sah
  • Akh Va’quot 
  • Sha Warvo
  • Rin Oyaa 
  • Sha Gehma
  • Qaza Tokki
  • Hia Miu
  • Maka Rah
  • Voo Lota
  • Dunba Taag 
  • Gee Ha’rah
  • Lamno Kooh 
  • Rok Uwog 
  • Goma Asaagh
  • Shada Naw.
  • Rona Katcha 

Great Hyrule Forest: 

  • Keo Ruug 
  • Maag Halan 
  • Daag Chokah 
  • Kuhn Sidajj 
  • Ketoh Wawai

Eldin:

  • Mo’a Keet
  • Sah Dahaj 
  • Tah Muhl
  • Mirro Shaz
  • Qua Raym
  • Kayra Mah 
  • Daqa Koh
  • Shora Hah
  • Gorae Torr

Akkala:

  • Tu Ka’loh
  • Zuna Kai 
  • Katosa Aug 
  • Ritaag Zumo 
  • Ze Kasho
  • Dah Hesho 
  • Kah Mael

Lanayru:

  • Dow Na’eh
  • Jitan Sa’mi 
  • Mezza Lo 
  • Rucco Maag 
  • Ne’ez Yohma
  • Dagah Keek
  • Soh Kofi
  • Sheh Raa

Central Hyrule: 

  • Kaam Ya’tak 
  • Katah Chuki 
  • Noya Neha 
  • Saas Ko’sah 
  • Namika Ozz 

Shrine quests

  1. Qukah Nata Shrine – A Song of Storms
  2. Shae Katha Shrine – The Serpent’s Jaws
  3. Sasa Kai Shrine – Sign of the Shadow
  4. Sheem Dagoze Shrine – The Two Rings
  5. Mijah Rokee Shrine – Under a Red Moon
  6. Mezza Lo Shrine – The Crowned Beast
  7. Shai Yota Shrine – Master of the Wind

