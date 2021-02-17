Nintendo Direct 2021 Live Stream Date: Where To Watch The Nintendo Direct Live Stream?

Nintendo has recently announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation which will go live on February 17, 2021. In the online presentation, Nintendo will announce news relating to their new games and other things to come. Read to know more about Nintendo Direct 2021.

Nintendo Direct 2021 live stream

Also Read: Nintendo Switch Pro Leak Gives Console Release Date And List Of Games

Nintendo is going to host a large scale online presentation to talk about the latest updates they are planning to introduce in addition to all the cool games that will be coming in the first half of 2021. This is a very exciting event for Nintendo fans, and there are lots of rumours and guesses as to what the company is going to come up with. Nintendo, however, hasn't revealed anything other than that there is going to be Nintendo Direct live stream.

Nintendo Direct Streaming

The Direct Live stream presentation will start at 10 PM GMT / 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 17, 2021, so make sure you catch the presentation live in your respective time zones. Nintendo has confirmed that its Direct live stream will last for around 50 mins. It's a really long time for a Nintendo presentation as their previous ones have been comparably shorter. The timing for this Nintendo Direct is important because it's just days a few days before The Legend of Zelda's 35th Anniversary on February 21. There is very likely going to be an update on the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel. People are also excited to hear what other new games Nintendo will be announcing for their Switch.

Also Read: Nintendo Direct 2021 Leaks, Event Start Time And Live Stream Details

Nintendo has announced that they are going to be giving information about the Super Smash Bros Ultimate. People are hoping this is going to be the next big fighting game after the Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth for the Nintendo Switch. You can watch Nintendo Direct on their official Youtube channel where they will be streaming.

Also Read: Fortnite 15.40 Patch Notes Bring Back Air Royale And Floor Is Lava LTMs

About Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch is a portable gaming console much like the PSP of the previous generations. It's developed by Nintendo, one of the most popular console-making companies of all time. Although the device is small and portable, it has the power of a decently equipped gaming pc. There are also a lot of Nintendo exclusive games like Zelda which has made the Switch a choice purchase for enthusiast gamers. Stay tuned for more news on Nintendo and the Switch.

Also Read: Overwatch 3.05 Patch Notes Bring Experimental Hero Updates For Orisa, Winston And More