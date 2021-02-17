What Time Is Nintendo Direct 2021? Predictions, How To Watch & Other Details

The second half of 2020 for Nintendo was quite silent as the organisation was taken aback due to the unforeseen global circumstances. Nevertheless, the organisation is not going to stay quiet any longer as it is going to be back with the Nintendo Direct 2021 premiere event. The event is going to start today that is February 17, 2021, so many fans are wondering about what time is Nintendo Direct 2021. If you have been wondering about Nintendo Direct 2021 time, predictions and more, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.

What time is Nintendo Direct 2021?

Nintendo Direct 2021 starts at exactly 2 PM PT and 5 PM ET on Wednesday, February 17 (3:30 AM IST in India, Thursday). Nintendo Direct Central Time is 4:00 pm Wednesday, Central Time (CT). If you are in the UK, you will have to wait up until 10 PM GMT Wednesday. And, Australians will be able to watch Nintendo Direct on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9 AM AEST.

How to watch Nintendo Direct 2021?

Players and fans can enjoy the Nintendo Direct 2021 event Live on the official YouTube Channel of the organisation. We have pasted the Nintendo Direct 2021 YouTube Live Stream video below, you can keep this article open and come back to watch the event live. However, if you do not want to watch the Live Stream on YouTube, you can also watch Nintendo Direct on Nintendo's Twitch or its official website.

2021 Nintendo Direct predictions

Next Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter

On Tuesday, Nintendo confirmed that the 2021 Direct will include an update on the popular fighting game. Many players are expecting a new Smash Ultimate character but there is no news about who it is going to be this time. But, it is expected that a Pokemon Gen 4 character or someone from Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time may make a cameo in the Ultimate Fighter.

Announcement for The Legend of Zelda

Many predictors believe that the Nintendo Direct 2021 event will give fans a new trailer or a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel on Wednesday, however, there are no confirmations. But, Nintendo confirmed that the Nintendo Direct 2021 will include titles releasing in the first half of 2021. So, we have a lot to expect from this online event.

