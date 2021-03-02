Bravely Default 2 Boat Exploration Not Working: Learn How To Use This Feature

Bravely Default 2 is the new RPG game for the Nintendo switch. This game is a sequel to Bravely Default. In this game, the players embark on a journey in search of 4 crystals with the Heroes of Light. This game uses a turn-based system for jobs and action sequences. There are certain issues that players have experienced in Bravely Default 2 and one of the most common issues is Boat Exploration not working in Bravely Default 2.

Boat Exploration not working in Bravely Default 2

Boat exploration is an important system in the game and is required for the acquisition of certain items. Players have experienced that their exploration timers have been set at 0 and are not moving forward. Many believe that this is an issue or bug in the game, but that isn’t the case at all. There is a simple fix to get the boat exploration to start working in Bravely Default 2. Here’s how to do that:

This is more like the actual method of using the Exploration system than a fix. To use the Boat Exploration system the players, need to put their Switch on Sleep Mode while Bravely Default 2 is running. They can do that by holding down the home button on the right Joycon and selecting sleep mode.

This is the way exploration works in Bravely Default 2, when the Switch is put in Sleep mode while Bravely Default 2 is running, the exploration system starts working. Players can make sure that this system is working by checking if their exploration timer has moved ahead. The max time the players can use the Boat Exploration feature is 12 hours, after that, they will need to reset their acquisitions to use the feature.

Bravely Default 2 Characters

There are 4 main characters that the players will associate with throughout their Bravely Default 2 Journey. Check out all the main Bravely Default 2 Characters below:

Seth: a young seafarer who has washed ashore in an unfamiliar realm after the power of the Crystals saved him from an unseasonal storm.

Gloria: princess of the lost kingdom of Musa. Having escaped her homeland's destruction, she set out on a quest to restore the Crystals to their rightful place.

Elvis: a scholar from Wiswald, who's on a quest to decipher the secrets of a book he inherited from his mentor. He's a larger-than-life character who's never one to dwell on the minor details.

Adelle: a skilled mercenary, employed by Elvis to accompany him on his quest for the Asterisks in hopes of finding her sister.

