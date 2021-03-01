How Many Levels Are There In Cold War Outbreak? Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass Details

Call of Duty is known to provide content of their game releases in preexisting franchises like Warzone. Cold War additionally updates the game with Seasonal updates to provide a whole new series of content for players. Cold War Season 2 is the latest season update to the game and is live now. Players are in love with the latest seasonal additions many want to learn how many levels are there in Cold War Outbreak.

Also read: Cold War Outbreak Easter Egg: Learn About The Dragon Relic Easter Egg

Also read: What Does Full Power Do In Cold War? Check Out The Cold Outbreak Full Power Power-Up

How many levels are there in Cold War Outbreak?

Cold War Outbreak is the latest game mode that has been added to the game. This new game mode is a new Zombies map with a plethora of new activities and quests for the players to dive in. There are many levels in Cold War Outbreak and the players can go higher by completing investigations on this map. Cold war Outbreak investigations include the following types:

Defend: Defend a research machine while it analyses a sample of Dark Aether-infected genetic material.

Escort: Escort a rover and its captured zombie specimen through the Outbreak zone.

Retrieve: Retrieve and extract Aetherium Canisters that are harvesting Aetherium Crystals.

Eliminate: Locate and eliminate a high-value elite enemy.

Holdout: Enter the Dark Aether itself and hold out against the threats you find there, until an explosive can destroy the unstable Aether Crystal within.

Levels in Cold War Outbreak are the same for the Season 2 Battle Pass, which is 100 tiers, players will gain XP by taking part in this game mode which will help them level up tiers in the Cold War Season 2 Battle Pass.

Cold War Outbreak Easter Egg

Cold War Outbreak has its first Easter Egg spotted by the players. This new Zombies map has an easter egg which is a throwback to Call of Duty Black Ops 3. To activate this easter egg the players need to find a huge machine on the map. This machine will have a monitor on the ground and a big hole on the top. Players need to go near it and interact with it.

This machine is called the Dragon Relic. When the players activate this machine, a huge Dragon Pops up from the hole at the top and zombies start spawning around it. The players need to kill these zombies so that the Dragon can feed on them. When an ample amount of Zombies have been fed to the Dragon Relic, the machine will fly away, leaving a supply box of incredibly valuable stuff for the players. This supply box will include weapons, scorestreaks, ammo, armor, and more.

Also read: Cold War Outbreak Not Working: Know All About The Issues Here

Also read: Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes: Check Out The Changes In The Warzone Update Here