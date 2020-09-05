Brawl Stars Leaks; A New Brawl Stars Character "Collete" Is Coming! Have A Look

Brawl Stars is a popular battle arena action mobile game developed and published by the Finnish video game company Supercell. The game features a variety of different game modes and several playable characters. The gaming company completed its 10th anniversary in May 2020. However, as the game gains more and more popularity, players keep asking for more information about the game and its updates. This is Brawl Stars leaks have been making players go crazy with incredible revelations. If you are wondering about the latest Brawl Stars leaks, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Latest Brawl Stars leaks

A few hours ago, the official Twitter of Brawl Stars shared a mini video on the social media site. It gives users a glimpse of what a user can expect from the upcoming mini update. Nevertheless, as soon as the video was out, Brawl Stars leaks started emerging on the social media site. The latest leaks about the game reveal that new Brawl Stars skins are going to roll out.

A Twitter user that goes by the name of "Brawl stars leaks" has recently revealed that few new skins are going to be out for players soon. The leak says, "New Brawler Collete!!?" with an image attached which shows the new characters. In the leak, one can see that a new character skin with two variants will be making a cameo in the 3 vs 3 multiplayer games.

With short white hair and evil-like teeth, this beautiful character will be yours in just 548 points. As you can see in the image of the Tweet, there is another variant of the same character with a red face and devil horns. She also adorns the witchy look with small wings and yellow eyes. Another Twitter user shared a video of how the character would look like inside the game. The video makes it easier to understand the moves and in-gaming abilities of the character. The leaker also revealed that the character will be rolled out with the name "Collete."

