Brawl Stars Update Brings Brawl Pass, New Brawler, And Free Skin As Celebratory Bonus

Brawl Stars is a popular battle arena action mobile game developed and published by the Finnish video game company Supercell. The game features a variety of different game modes and several playable characters. The gaming company has its 10th anniversary coming up on Saturday, May 16, and has planned a new update to celebrate the occasion with the fans.

Brawl Stars update

The much-awaited anniversary update which has been speculated to release early this week is finally out. The latest update adds a Brawl Pass, new Brawler, skins, and a bunch of other items to the mobile game. A recent episode of “Brawl Talk,” revealed that the new update is bringing four new skins to the game. These include Guard Rico, Rogue Mortis, and the Tropical Sprout outfits along with a celebratory bonus, the Barbarian King Bull. This skin will be offered to all the fans for free as part of Supercell’s 10th anniversary.

Tara's Bazaar has arrived! Brawl Pass, New Brawler, Skins, Quests, and MORE! pic.twitter.com/PPjzJbIoCh — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) May 13, 2020

The latest Brawl Stars update has also introduced an all-new Brawl Pass for the players. The first season of the Brawl pass has been titled “Tara’s Blazer” which comes in free and paid versions. The Brawl Pass is clearly one of the biggest implementations in the game that will help you earn and unlock rewards as you continue to progress in the game. The rewards will essentially include gems, boxes and a number of other items such as cosmetics.

The paid version of the pass can be purchased from the shop for $9.99, or 170 gems. The paid version offers players with significantly higher rewards which also guarantees to unlock a new Chromatic rarity Brawler Gale.

Brawl Stars has recently announced that it is set to roll out another update to fix an issue that has been causing issues with the quest.

Maintenance on the way! We’re fixing an issue which sometimes caused a quest to appear for locked Brawlers, and buffing our servers 💪 — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) May 13, 2020

Image credits: Supercell