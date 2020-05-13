How To Catalog Items In Animal Crossing New Horizons & Increase The Catalog Size?

One of the most interesting things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that it allows fans the ability to collect a wide range of items in the game. Using a catalog in the game actually helps you purchase the same items or your favourite furniture multiple times to decorate your island. However, it can’t be easy to catalog each and every item all by yourself.

So, let us walk you through this detailed guide that will teach you how you can easily catalog all your favourite items in New Horizons and how you can actually unlock the catalog feature.

How to unlock the catalog items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

When you are getting started with New Horizons, you won’t be able to use the Catalog feature right away. You can only access it after the Nook’s Cranny store opens up on your island. To do so, you are supposed to take 30 Iron Nuggets, 30 Softwood, 30 Wood, and 30 Hardwood to Timmy and Tommy. Once you have done that, you need to wait for a day before Nook’s Cranny is built on your island.

However, to gain access to a catalog, you don’t need to visit Nook’s Cranny. Instead, you must visit the Town Hall (Resident Services building) and interact with the terminal that can be found in the corner. You will have to choose the ‘Nook Shopping’ option from the menu. Once you select the option, it will display a list of all the items and furniture available for order. These are all the items that you currently have or have had in the past.

How to catalog items in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You can easily start adding your favourite items to the catalog once you have unlocked the catalog feature using the above steps. However, you need to make sure that you have an inventory. Once you have one, the next step is to place any item in your inventory and it should be automatically included in your catalog. As the item gets added, you can start to reorder it and it will show up in your mailbox the very next day.

One of the strategies that will help you increase the number of items you can order from the catalog is by having a bunch of friends get a random assortment of their favourite furniture. And once everyone arrives on the island, you can drop the items and furniture on the floor. Now, everyone can go around picking up and dropping all the items that everyone has brought.

