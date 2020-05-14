How To Hide Career Result In PUBG Mobile From Friends And Other Players?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most addictive Battle Royale games developed by PUBG Corporation and published by Tencent Games. The game enjoys a massive following and has millions of active users worldwide. If you play this game, you must be aware that information about the In-game tier and RP Rank shows a lot about the gaming skills of a particular player. The game has a dedicated section labelled as ‘Career section’ that displays the career statistics of a player.

Here’s a list of all the details displayed under the section:

Total number of matches played

Total kills

Current RP Rank

Career Results

Current Outfit and much more

All the above details are actually visible to anyone on your friend list, meaning they are able to view everything from your total match count to your RP rank and career results. And while there are certain users who want to show off or share their PUBG career statistics with others, there are also a number of players who do not wish to share these stats.

For those unaware, PUBG Mobile allows users to hide their career results from their friends or other players. So, if you are one of the users who do not feel comfortable their career results with others, here’s how you can hide your career results in PUBG Mobile.

How to hide Career Result in PUBG Mobile?

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your phone and ensure that it is connected to the internet.

Step 2: Once the game is loaded, you will see the main lobby screen.

Step 3: Go to the settings menu by tapping the gear icon which is at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Here, you will notice that the settings have been divided into a number of sections such as basic, graphics, controls, etc.

Step 4: Click on 'Basic' and scroll down to look for the option "Allow others to see your results".

Image credits: PUBG Mobile

Step 5: Disable the option. This will hide your statistics in PUBG Mobile from your friends.

You will notice that there is another option called "Show Outfit" right under the results option. Disabling it will also hide your outfit from others.

Image credits: PUBG