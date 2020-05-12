How To Get Raymond In Animal Crossing: Here Are 3 Different Ways To Obtain Raymond

Raymond is a grey-furred smug cat that is loved by many villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He is the only smug cat available in the series who is known to get along easily with most villagers that constantly stroke his ego to show how cool of a cat he is. So, here’s a quick guide on how you can get Raymond to come to your island.

Also Read | How To Unlock Terraforming In Animal Crossing New Horizons To Transform Your Island

How to get Raymond in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

There are a number of different things you can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to go about getting Raymond to move onto your island.

Search for Raymond

One of the ways to get Raymond or any specific villager to your island is by getting a Nook Miles ticket which can be used to visit mysterious islands in the game. You essentially need to hoard as many Nook Miles possible and there is a good chance that you will randomly spot Raymond camping out on any of these places. Once you find him, you can simply talk to him and request him to visit your island. However, this method does not actually mean that you will encounter him, but it is still worth trying.

Also Read | When To Sell Turnips In 'Animal Crossing New Horizons' And How Much To Sell Them For?

Get Raymond from your friend

This method is easier compared to the first one. All you need to do is get Raymond from one of your friends if you know that he is currently on their island and is waiting to move in. This method actually works for obtaining any villager, however, your friend should be willing to trade them. Your friend simply needs to start ignoring Raymond or just stop talking to him to make him feel unwanted. Once he’s upset, indicated with a rain cloud above his head, you can jump in and have a friendly chat with him to convince him to move to your island in the future.

Also Read | CSGO Update And Patch Notes: Improved Weapon Pickup, Fixed Sv_pure And Grenades

Trade for Raymond

The final way to get Raymond is by finding some stranger online to trade with using a Dodo Code. You should find many people on fan communities similar to Reddit who are actually willing to sell their villagers in exchange for Bells, Nook Miles. However, this is not the recommended way of doing it as there is a possibility of getting scammed. So, it is better that you stick to the above two methods to get Raymond to visit your island.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Update Releases On May 13: Release Time, And What's New

Image credits: TagBackTV | YouTube