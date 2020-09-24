Nickmercs Warzone Stats: Find Out The Popular Gaming Streamer's COD Stats

A number of the Warzone players have been wanting to know details about Nickmercs who is a popular game streamer. His gameplay has gained a lot of attention on Youtube and Twitch recently. Now all his fans are wondering about Nickmercs stats in Warzone. Thus we have decided to get his Warzone stats right here. Read more to know about Nickmercs Warzone stats.

Also Read | Vikkstar & CDL Warzone Showdown: Full Schedule And Live Streaming Details For $210k Event

Also Read | FaZe Face Off Warzone: Tommey, Almxnd And Co Win $75,000 Tournament

Nickmercs Warzone stats

Nickmercs is a popular American Youtuber who is popular for playing Fortnite and COD Warzone live on Twitch and YouTube. He is also a part of the FaZe Clan who is also popular for their rankings on Fortnite: Battle Royale and Call of Duty: Warzone. Initially, he was a part of the 100 Thieves gaming group but had to part ways with them due to personal reasons. He is also one of the most known streamers on social media who was also listed as the 10th highest earning gamer that year by bringing in an estimated income of around $6 million. Here are his Call Of Duty Warzone stats.

Source: Warzone Stats Tracker

Warzone: 3201 matches played

KD ration: 4.3

Score per minute: 474

Average Lifetime: 15 mins

Wins: 498

Battle Royale: 3183 matches played

KD ratio: 4.3

Score per minute: 475

Average Lifetime: 15 mins

Wins: 498

Contracts Per Game: 0.89

Kills Per Match: 8.96

Score Per Match: 7204

All this information has been picked up from Warzone Stats Tracker

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Could Be On The Way, Suggests Activision's New Job Listing

More about COD Warzone

Take to the tunnels.



Farah and Nikolai bring the fight underground for Season Six of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on September 29. pic.twitter.com/S0vSkcI6ri — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 22, 2020

One of the most popular games of COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

COD Warzone Rumble was one of the most played game modes but it was suddenly scrapped from the game. The 50vs50 mode was certainly amongst the fan favourites which makes the players wonder what happened to it. This is done because of the regular playlist updates which help to create a healthy player base for every playlist. Thus there might be a possibility that this mode might be brought back again. Making a 50 on 50 Team Deathmatch mode int he game had certainly attracted a number of players to it. If the makers realise its popularity they might even make it one of their permanent game modes too. But nothing has been announced till now.

Also Read | COD: Modern Warfare, Warzone Season 6 To Bring Two New Operators, Underground Subway

Also Read | Call Of Duty Warzone Season 6 Release Date: When Is The Upcoming Update Being Released?