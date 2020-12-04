Broken Fang Skins: Valve Releases 17 New Weapon Skins With New CS:GO Update

CS:GO is one of the most influential first-shooter titles that has revolutionised online gaming. Developers at CS:GO have released major updates over the years to keep the video game fun and engaging for the fans. Valve has rolled out a new update through Operation: Broken Fang which brings plenty of new content to the game. This includes the addition of new maps, agent skins, stickers and a lot more. Interestingly, the update also features a wide range of weapon skins designed by the CS:GO community.

Operation Broken Fang skins

There are a total of 17 Broken Fang Skins, all of which are part of the new Operation Broken Fang case. Here's a look at all the weapon skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:

M4A1-S I Printstream - Created by JTPNZ

Glock 18 I Neo-noir - Created by Donschi and Blazer

M4A4 I Cyber Security - Created by Conne and 11it

USP-S I Monster Mashup - Created by Nextgenz

Five-Seven I Fairy Tale - Created by Rafok

UMP-45 I Gold Bismuth - Created by G-99 Factory

SSG 08 I Parallax - Created by kosear

Berettas I Dezastre - Created by Des and el_tus

AWP I Exoskeleton - Created by Rozzy

Nova I Clear Polymer - Created by Strenson

MP5-SD I Condition Zero - Created by Andy and tanapta

M249 I Deep Relief - Created by Teo and VisHomin

P250 I Contaminant - Created by Kiku

Galil AR I Vandal - Created by MONIKA

G3SG1 I Digital Mesh - Created by hexeth

P90 I Cocoa Rampage - Created by .krM5 and mara_der

CZ75 I Vendetta - Created by emu

Image credits: Value and Hidden Path Entertainment