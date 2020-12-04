Master Chief In Fortnite: Halo's Master Chief Officially Added To Files, Leak Confirms

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is off to a great start and it’s already promising to be the next big season in the battle royale game. Epic Games has collaborated with numerous franchises and intellectual properties from several forms of media to bring special themed cosmetics and skins for fans of the Fortnite world.

In the last season, Fortnite developers teamed up with Marvel to introduce a slew of superhero and supervillain characters from the Marvel universe. It now appears that the gaming company has its sight set on Halo’s Master Chief who may soon arrive on the battle royale scene.

Master Chief in Fortnite

Notorious Fortnite leaker FNBRLeaks recently shared a few screenshots on Twitter indicating that Halo’s Master Chief could soon be added to the game. He also added that the leaked images have been confirmed to be real. The leaker later confirmed that the character was officially added to the game files.

Here's some images of the Halo Cosmetics, these are confirmed to be real. https://t.co/kycgIuSSWl pic.twitter.com/y4umAc8Udu — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) December 3, 2020

Master Chief has officially been added to Game Files. pic.twitter.com/YUnmYVqmys — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) December 4, 2020

When is Master Chief coming to Fortnite?

Epic Games is yet to confirm the leaks or make any announcements on the arrival of Fortnite Master Chief. However, it seems very likely that a collaboration could be in the works as this would be the perfect time for Microsoft to generate interest in its upcoming first-person shooter Halo Infinite.

The upcoming first-person shooter game was initially set to release later this year, however, it has now been pushed to 2021. Halo Infinite will be the sixth major entry in the Halo series and it will be available on Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, and Windows.

It should also be noted that FNBRLeaks is one of the most reliable leakers in the Fortnite community who is best known for data mining Fortnite content before they are announced by the company. The leaker also confirmed that the Master Chief was officially added to the files, ensuring fans that the character will indeed arrive in the game. Halo's Master Chief is clearly one of the most iconic characters in the gaming community and a potential debut in Fortnite will certainly attract a decent number of fans to the battle royale game.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is currently in its first week with the weekly challenges now live on servers. The battle royale game is available across various platforms including the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Image credits: FNBRLeaks Twitter