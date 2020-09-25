Where Is The BTS Event In Fortnite? BTS Event Time, Main Stage Location & More

Fortnite Season 4 is considered to be one of the best seasons ever, and players are enjoying the new Marvel theme with exciting challenges and cool POI. While players are embracing the new MCU theme, Epic is all set to mesmerise its gaming community with an upcoming "Light it Up Like Dynamite" BTS event in Fortnite. After the announcement of the event, players are going crazy to witness their favourite K-pop stars perform for them in the game. This is the reason why many fans are wondering about where is the BTS event in Fortnite. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Also Read | Geforce RTX 3090 sold out! Where to buy RTX 3090? Know details
BTS, one of the most popular K-pop music groups, is now going to adorn the stage of Fortnite Party Royale. Gear yourself up for some incredible fun leaving behind all your stress as the BTS event in Fortnite is ready to light up the Party Royale’s Main Stage. However, if you are new to Fortnite or are having a hard time understanding how to enter the Fortnite Party Royale Main Stage location, then follow the steps below.
Also Read | Team Tyler1 proclaim victory against Team Yassuo in Twitch Rivals League of Legends
Also Read | TFT Patch notes 10.20: What's new & when will TFT 10.20 update release?
BTS event in Fortnite starts on Friday, September 25 at 8 PM EDT (Saturday, September 26 at 9 AM KST). One can also join the rebroadcast on Saturday, September 26 at 8 AM EDT (9 PM KST).
Also Read | How to download Among Us on PC? Is Among us free to play? Know details