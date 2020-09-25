Where Is The BTS Event In Fortnite? BTS Event Time, Main Stage Location & More

Fortnite Season 4 is considered to be one of the best seasons ever, and players are enjoying the new Marvel theme with exciting challenges and cool POI. While players are embracing the new MCU theme, Epic is all set to mesmerise its gaming community with an upcoming "Light it Up Like Dynamite" BTS event in Fortnite. After the announcement of the event, players are going crazy to witness their favourite K-pop stars perform for them in the game. This is the reason why many fans are wondering about where is the BTS event in Fortnite. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is the BTS event in Fortnite?

BTS, one of the most popular K-pop music groups, is now going to adorn the stage of Fortnite Party Royale. Gear yourself up for some incredible fun leaving behind all your stress as the BTS event in Fortnite is ready to light up the Party Royale’s Main Stage. However, if you are new to Fortnite or are having a hard time understanding how to enter the Fortnite Party Royale Main Stage location, then follow the steps below.

In the Lobby screen, press the "Change" section located in the bottom-right corner.

You will see many Modes appear on-screen, select the “Party Royale” mode

Then, press “Accept" which will bring you back to the Lobby screen.

Now, all you have to do is just press “Play” to start the BTS event in Fortnite Party Royale.

Head to the Main Stage and wait for the event to start.

Fortnite Season 4 Main Stage location

To find Fortnite BTS Event Main Stage, you will spawn near The Plaza in the centre of the map.

In The Plaza, look for the ice cream shop “SOFDEEZ.”

Facing the SOFDEEZ entrance, follow the road in the back-right.

You will then see a disco sign from there cross the bridge.

When you arrive at the Main Stage, wait for the show to start. Use the map button while in Party Royale to see where you are and the location of the Main Stage.

BTS concert time

BTS event in Fortnite starts on Friday, September 25 at 8 PM EDT (Saturday, September 26 at 9 AM KST). One can also join the rebroadcast on Saturday, September 26 at 8 AM EDT (9 PM KST).

