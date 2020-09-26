BTS Fortnite Event Live Stream; How And When To Watch The Event

Fortnite has had crossover and collaborations with a number of brands, franchises, and people. These collaborations can take place in their traditional battle royale mode, or the recently introduced party royale mode or even the PvE mode called Save the World. For every collaboration, Fortnite has added some exclusive content dedicated to the crossover that players can purchase or unlock through the battle pass.

The added content almost always has new types of cosmetics and sometimes changes on the map. Fortnite has had collaborations with the likes of Marshmello, Travis Scott, and many more. This time around they have planned collaboration with the Korean Pop sensation BTS. Fortnite plans to have a live stream event with BTS.

BTS Fortnite Event Live Stream

BTS is planning to launch a music video exclusively on Fortnite to celebrate its song Dynamite. Dynamite has made it to the top on US billboard and fans are heavily anticipating a music video for the song. BTS is the rage right now. The extremely popular K-POP band’s first completely English song is Dynamite, and it has taken over the world. It is smashing through records like none other. People are expecting this BTS event to be one of the biggest gaming live events yet. BTS is going to release a Choreography edition music video of Dynamite in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode.

'Dynamite' MV (Choreography ver.) 공개까지 D-2!

포트나이트에서 이모트를 통해 'Dynamite' 춤을 추며 즐길 준비 되셨나요~?



Cos ah ah

I’m in the stars tonight✨



Join the Party Royale: https://t.co/ziuehfDZff#BTS #방탄소년단 #DynaNite pic.twitter.com/x15t6gZyZw — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 24, 2020

How to watch the BTS Fortnite event?

The players should be ready with the game loaded up at least 30 minutes before the event starts. This time will give the player some breathing space and also would help them enter the event a lot more smoothly. After the game is fired up and the event is about to start, players should move to the game modes menu in Fortnite and select Party Royale mode. Once they have entered the Party Royale mode, they need to head over to the main stage as that’s where the BTS event will be hosted.

When is the BTS Fortnite event?

Players should be ready to enter Party Royale mode to watch the BTS Fortnite event live stream of the Dynamite Choreography video on the 25th of September, 8:00 P.M. EDT and 26th September 9:00 A.M. KST. Players can watch this event on platforms like Android, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The event won't be available on iOS platforms and Macbooks due to the ongoing tussle between Apple and Epic.

Promo image source: Fortnite Twitter handle