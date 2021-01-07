Destiny 2 Mission Coup De Grace Bugged; Bungie Says "slow Down"

Destiny 2 a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. The new season called the Destiny 2: Beyond Light is finally out and it comes with various exciting challenges such as the Coup De Grace mission. However, it is revealed that this mission is bugged. And now, players are wondering abo in Destiny 2. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Mission Coup De Grace bugged

Destiny 2: Beyond Light final quest went live on Tuesday that is January 5, 2021. However, as soon as the Destiny 2 Coup De Grace mission was live, many players started reporting about a bug in the game which won't allow them to finish the quest. Bungie, the developer behind the RPG, acknowledged the problem and has provided with a workaround until it is fixed. The game developer has asked players to "slow down," and it will help them to finish the mission.

In the Destiny 2 Coup De Grace mission, players have to complete the High Celebrant of Xivu Arath hunt. This hunt is huge as it is divided into a multiphase boss fight. This hunting journey ends after the defeat of the boss and offers players with random drops. Many keep repeating this quest to earn more and more random rewards from it. Nevertheless, this specific bug is getting on the nerves of many players as it breaks down as soon as the boss is defeated. Moreover, another bug has been detected which prevents players from accessing certain portals which were supposed to be a path for moving ahead in the mission.

Nevertheless, Bungie responded to the player reports saying that they can avoid the bugs by slowing down in the game. The developer took to Twitter and wrote: "Players who are experiencing issues in the Coup De Grace mission are advised to slow down when damaging the High Celebrant. Players should also wait a few seconds before shooting the black blight orb."

Players who are experiencing issues in the Coup De Grâce mission are advised to slow down when damaging the High Celebrant. Players should also wait a few seconds before shooting the black blight orb. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 6, 2021

So, if you are stuck midway in the game, following this advice may not do much harm as it will help you complete the Coup De Grace bugged mission in Destiny 2: Beyond light. You will also receive a Pinnacle reward, however, there is no surety if you will be rewarded with the popular the Fourth Mark ship as the drops are random (whereas some believe it is bugged as well). Enjoy the season of the Hunt before it ends early next month. The RPG is available on various gaming platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

