Halo MCC Update December 2020: Check Out All The Patch Notes

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a compilation of first-person shooter video games in the Halo series, originally released in November 2014 for the Xbox One, and later on Microsoft Windows through 2019 and 2020. The enhanced version was released for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020. Continue reading to know all about the Halo MCC patch notes.

Halo MCC Update December 2020

Halo MCC Patch Notes - New Features

A new option has been added to disable the profanity filter on incoming messages. Disabling the text chat profanity filter will only impact what you see in other players’ messages. Your outgoing messages will still appear filtered from your perspective, even if some other players can read it. By understanding ng what the filter is hiding, you will know what your teammates with the text filter enabled can see and you can communicate during team play more effectively.

Season 5 content has been added to the game files and will become available early next year when Season 5 begins.

Tech suits for Halo 3 Spartans are available now in the customization menu.

Several changes to Halo 4 Squad Battle: Increased respawn time to 10 seconds in Squad Battle objective games. Reworked Dominion objective ordnance in Squad Battle so that each base has a precision rifle, a grenade, and a power weapon drop. This reduces the total number of powerful weapons that will be in play at any given time in this game type. Added a jump-up to the Dominion Bravo base from the red side on the “Outcast” map variant used in Squad Battle.



Resolved Issues

Many improvements come from Insiders feedback reported by our community during or after the Flight period of Halo 4. Thank you for participating and please keep submitting tickets! Below is a breakdown of fixes in this update:

Global

The default setting for text chat channel availability is now set to All instead of Squad Only.

Switching to a second monitor with the resolution scale set to 75% or below should no longer cause menu screens to decrease in size.

Switching between fullscreen and borderless modes while using two monitors with certain resolutions will no longer cause the game to switch to the other monitor.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred if the monitor was set to an unplugged secondary screen.

The ping times for the list of selectable servers for matchmaking now refresh properly in the Network tab of the Settings

Increasing Brightness settings will no longer change the saturation of objects on Xbox Series X|S.

The interface will now display the “Limited Server Region Selected” message when settings are changed from within a matchmaking menu.

The push-to-talk button on a gamepad will now update properly when changing the D-Pad & Buttons setting during a game.

Players 2, 3, and 4 will now correctly restore their individual settings to default with the Restore default settings

On Xbox, signing out of a second active profile will no longer cause the player to lose the ability to change text chat channels.

On PC, restoring controls to default settings will now set Preferred Input to Mouse & Keyboard.

The UI will no longer display a huge number of unspendable season points if a player somehow ends up with a season points value of -1.

Idle users are now kicked during the intermission when the game returns to matchmaking.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing the “Stick With It… A Little Longer” achievement to unlock early.

In the Game Session window, when pressing down to scroll through profiles, the player selection will no longer skip any profiles.

Pausing the game while holding down the Push-to-talk voice chat button on a gamepad will no longer cause the user’s mic to stay active indefinitely.

Halo: Combat Evolved

General

Weapon pick-up time is no longer shorter while playing at 120Hz on Xbox Series X|S.

The Warthog skins for Clever Girl, Park Ranger, and the Dino Tracker nameplate have all been updated.

Campaign

Camera position will no longer stutter in cinematics during splitscreen co-op with Remastered Graphics turned on.

Field of View (FoV) will now match the settings the player chose in the settings menu during co-op campaign gameplay.

Halo 2: Anniversary

General

Toggle crouch will now work correctly when the game is running above 60 frames per second.

On Xbox Series X|S devices, the Graphics Quality toggle is now set to Enhanced by default with Remastered Graphics on for Solo Scenarios in the campaign.

Halo 3

Campaign

Visual feeds displaying characters in cinematics throughout the campaign will now display properly.

Multiplayer

Certain weapons will no longer appear totally black in dimly lit areas when New Skins in Halo 3 is enabled.

The Active Camo pickup will no longer respawn instantly on the Sandbox map variant “Multicog” in social 8v8.

Halo: Reach

General

Toggle crouch will now work correctly when the game is running above 60 frames per second.

Targeting display now displays the outline effect when viewed on weapons and vehicles (such as the sniper rifle and Ghost).

Multiplayer

The Elite Armor Effect customization will no longer reset to default after closing and relaunching the game.

Halo 4

General

On PC, the level of detail on some objects at a distance will now change accordingly between graphics settings.

Toggle crouch will now work correctly when the game is running above 60 frames per second.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred while exiting the loadouts screen.

Campaign

Weapons on the ground will no longer disappear more quickly than expected.

Multiplayer

A ramp that allowed players to move outside the boundaries of the Ravine map variant “Epicenter” has been fixed.

An out-of-map exploit on the “Complex” map variant used in Squad Battle has been fixed.

Weapons’ “universal” skins will now appear properly on all maps.

