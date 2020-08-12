Call Of Duty Error 8192: Getting An Error While Fetching Your Online Profile?

Call Of Duty happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. It is a multiplayer game series that has a number of game modes including campaign, multiplayer and zombies. But recently, the players have been facing a certain issue with Call Of Duty servers. Read more to know about Call Of Duty.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Cold War Game Details Leaked By Doritos' Promotional Packaging

Also Read | Is Call Of Duty Mobile Banned In India Over Its Links With Tencent?

How to fix Call Of Duty error 8192?

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing an error 8192 connecting to #ModernWarfare. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) June 12, 2020

A number of players have been asking about the “error 8192”. Well, we have picked these queries and answered them. The Call Of Duty servers are currently down and the players have been experiencing a problem with connecting online. Because of the number of fan questions and queries about “error 8192”, Activision has also shared a Tweet asking them to be patient as they solve the issue. Read more to know what happened to Call Of Duty servers and if it has it been fixed by now.

Thank you for your patience, this issue is resolved. Please reach out to us again if you're still experiencing this issue. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) June 12, 2020

The “error 8192” is shown when the servers fault to fetch the player’s profile. The same has been occurring with players playing Call Od Duty Warzone too. Activision themselves acknowledged this problem and shared a Tweet regarding the same. They wrote, “We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing an error 8192 connecting to #ModernWarfare. Stay tuned for updates.” After some houses, they even updated their players with a Tweet that said, “Thank you for your patience, this issue is resolved. Please reach out to us again if you're still experiencing this issue”.

Also Read | Call Of Duty Power Rankings After CDL Toronto, Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire Lead The Table

More about Call Of Duty Warzone

One of the most popular games of COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. It has managed to bring in over 75 million players from all over the globe.

Over 75 million #Warzone players.



Thanks for dropping in with us. pic.twitter.com/6weFSphgLz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 4, 2020

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Playoffs Schedule And CDL Playoffs Bracket Announced

Also Read | Call Of Duty Toronto Ultra Results: NICKMERCS Bags $100,000 For Warzone Tournament Win