How To Play Rebirth Island In Warzone? Is The Map Free For Players?

Activision and Infinity Ward have finally introduced the much-anticipated Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone. The new game map has been introduced as part of the latest Black Ops: Cold War Season 1 update which is now live on servers. So, let us quickly show you how to get to Rebirth Island in Warzone and if can be downloaded for free.

Is Rebirth Island free?

Yes, the Warzone new map is completely free for all players worldwide. The game map has been made available as part of the Black Ops: Cold War Season 1 update.

How to get to Rebirth Island in Warzone?

To get the new Rebirth Island map in COD Warzone, you simply need to update the game to the latest patch which is available on all supported platforms. However, the old Verdansk map will still be available in the title for certain game modes, along with the Rebirth Island.

How to play Rebirth Island?

Once you have the latest Season 1 update installed on your system, launch the game and head over to the Warzone ‘Play’ tab. From here, click on the ‘Resurgence Trios’ playlist and begin the match. This will drop you on a mini battle royale map and you will be teamed up with a bunch of other users.

The new game map will allow a total of 40 players to drop in, where players will be able to respawn on the map after every 30 seconds if any of their squad members are still alive through the final circle. Players should also note that the new map comes with the Gulag system, however, it won't be accessible.

With the new Black Ops: Cold War Season 1 update, Activision is integrating Call of Duty: Warzone with Cold War, and Modern Warfare. This means that Warzone players will finally gain access to all the weapons that are available in Black Ops: Cold War. Interestingly, the integration will also allow progression between all the titles.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

Image credits: Activision