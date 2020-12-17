Warzone Loadout Glitch: What Is The Loadout Glitch And How It Works?

Call of Duty: Warzone has been one of the most successful battle royale games to come out this year. The free-to-play online multiplayer has attracted millions of fans and gaming influencers from around the world and it continues to retain its spot as one of the biggest titles in the genre. But despite all the success, the video game is also prone to a lot of bugs and glitches that crop up every once in a while.

Warzone loadout glitch

The Loadout glitch is one of the recent Warzone glitches that has been plaguing the battle royale. It essentially allows players to take cover in a Loadout box which develops on top of their character. If a player stands completely still when the loadout drops right on top of them, they also become invisible to their enemies.

This makes them immune to attacks while also enabling them to unleash sneak attacks on the enemies. It obviously gives players an unfair advantage over their opponents and also allows them to pick up easy wins.

The enemy players can also see the players who are hiding inside the Loadout box as the glitch, however, they aren't able to attack or cause any damage once they become visible.

For those looking to execute the glitch should note that you won't be able to take advantage of it early in the match as it requires them to a good deal of cash at the Buy Station. However, as you progress through the game, this glitch can be easily deployed when you have a good deal of cash.

The glitch can be executed by almost any player. All you have to do is order a loadout drop and make the glitch should work in their favour. However, this isn't the first time that Warzone has experienced such a game-breaking exploit. It is actually a common issue among most battle royale games and is also seen among other Call of Duty games as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available across various platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

