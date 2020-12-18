Cold War Free Multiplayer Week: What Maps And Games Modes Are Available For Free?

Activision is allowing COD fans to dive into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and explore a number of Multiplayer maps as part of the free access which is live right now. The Cold War Free Week kicked off on Thursday, December 17 at 10 AM PT, and it is set to end next Thursday, December 24 at 10 AM PT.

Black Ops Cold War free multiplayer week stages

As part of the Cold War Free Week, the gaming company is offering access to a range of multiplayer maps. It has been divided into two stages where players will get to experience a number of game modes and featured playlists.

Free multiplayer week stage 1: December 17 - December 21

Team Deathmatch

Domination

2v2 Gunfights

Nuketown Holiday 24/7 Playlist

Raid the Mall Playlist

Free Multiplayer Week stage 2: December 21 - December 24

All stage 1 modes and playlists

Prop Hunt

Combined Arms: Hardpoint

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Activision has made things much more exciting by allowing fans an opportunity to earn double XP and double weapons bonuses which will be available with all the multiplayer game modes. This will be available for all Operators between December 18 at 10 AM to December 21 at 10 AM. If that's not enough, the gaming company will continue to offer bonuses starting December 22 at 10 AM until December 28 at 10 AM with double Battle Pass XP in Multiplayer. This will give you enough time to boost your Battle Pass System tiers. However, players should note that the Free Multiplayer Week is set to run only until December 24, which means that it will no longer be available for free users.

Players across all platforms should note that they will need to download the free trial demo from their respective marketplace during the specified period.

Activision has recently released the new Black Ops: Cold War Season 1 update which is now available for all players. The latest season also brings integration between Back Ops Cold War, Warzone, Modern Warfare. The integration system will enable progression between the three titles.

Image credits: Call of Duty Website