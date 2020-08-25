Last Updated:

Modern Warfare Season 5 Reloaded Update Patch Notes And New Modes

Modern warfare season 5 reloaded update got released on August 24 for all major platforms. Patch notes for this call of duty update is also here.

modern warfare season 5 reloaded

Infinity Ward released the Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update on August 24. The update was available for download on all major platforms at 11 PM PDT. Check out the patch notes below for this update.


Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded Modern Warfare Patch Notes


How big is the new call of duty update

  • PlayStation 4: 10.6GB
  • Xbox One: 14.09GB
  • PC: 11.3GB (F2P) / 17.6GB (Premium) - Most of the content is available as free to play but players have to pay for the main multiplayer experience as usual.

A new playlist has been added in this new call of duty update

Modern Warfare new modes: 

  • Ground War
  • Ground War Reinforce (32 players)
  • Blueprint Gunfight
  • Shoot the Ship
  • Face Off Verdansk Stadium (2v2)

Warzone new modes: 

  • BR Solos
  • BR Duos
  • BR Trios
  • BR Quads
  • Plunder: Quads
  • King Slayer Trios

General Fixes in modern warfare season 5 reloaded

  • Ground War: You can now spawn on APCs even while they're in combat, just as long as the vehicle isn’t low on health
  • You can now inspect your weapon during infill sequences
  • Fix for a bug where players could see Tracker footprints on the ground after respawning, even when they don’t have the perk equipped
  • Fix for an issue where the Riot Shield could appear sideways in the preview screen
  • Also, fixed a bug where the Riot Shied could appear crooked in the squad walk
  • Fixed a bug where using Flaming Throwing Knives would not reset Dead Silence
  • Season 5 Week 1 challenge reads: "Call in the Personal UAV Killstreak 7 Times." Should be written as Personal Radar
  • The Week 1 challenge reads: "Play 3 matches with Wyatt and your Coalition Operator". 
  • Fix for an issue where the scoreboard could reflect inaccurate information when going from a multiplayer match to a Warzone match
  • Fixed a bug where some users were unable to unblock players
  • Fixed a bug where the ‘World Eater’ calling card appeared animated, although it should be a static image
  • Fix for an issue where partially watching the kill-cam and then skipping it, which can sometimes result in reduced respawn time
  • Various fixes to help the Tomogunchi Turbo watch function as intended
  • Fixed an issue where the Stopping Round Field Upgrade could become unlimited after using two of the same weapon

Weapon Fixes in modern warfare season 5 reloaded

  • Adjusted weapon stats graphs to better match the rate of fire and post-launch weapon balancing
  • Fix for a bug where tracers could lose their impact VFX when the ammunition is changed from the default 5.56 NATO ammunition on the M4
  • Sniper – Thermal Scope: lowered optic resolution and reduced thermal range
  • Adding ‘HEI’ (High Explosive Incendiary) label to cosmetic dismembering ammo types

Warzone Fixes

  • Fix for an issue where the gas mask could become invulnerable
  • Fixed a bug where the yellow highlighting of your name in the Squad widget was missing from BR Buy Back
  • Fix for a bug where the parachute could open randomly when jumping over certain areas of the map
  • In BR Quads, the player's minimap icon had both the downed icon and arrow when the player started the Most Wanted contract. This has been fixed
  • Fixed a bug where the loot dropped from a squadmate who died in the gulag would be available for other squad members to pick up if they enter the same gulag
  • Fixed a bug where players will observe no ping audio from a spectator creating world pings
  • Various fixes for issues with Self Revive:
  • Players may see no UI for Self Revive after buying it at a kiosk, then see the Self Revive 'Use' UI right before the player dies when downed but too late to be able to revive themselves
  • Players may see no UI for Self Revive and when down, they are able to use a Self Revive
  • Players may be unable to buy a Self Revive at a kiosk stating "the player already has this item", despite not having one in their inventory

