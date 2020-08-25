Modern Warfare Season 5 Reloaded Update Patch Notes And New Modes

Infinity Ward released the Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update on August 24. The update was available for download on all major platforms at 11 PM PDT. Check out the patch notes below for this update.



Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded Modern Warfare Patch Notes



How big is the new call of duty update

PlayStation 4: 10.6GB

Xbox One: 14.09GB

PC: 11.3GB (F2P) / 17.6GB (Premium) - Most of the content is available as free to play but players have to pay for the main multiplayer experience as usual.

A new playlist has been added in this new call of duty update

Modern Warfare new modes:

Ground War

Ground War Reinforce (32 players)

Blueprint Gunfight

Shoot the Ship

Face Off Verdansk Stadium (2v2)

Warzone new modes:

BR Solos

BR Duos

BR Trios

BR Quads

Plunder: Quads

King Slayer Trios

General Fixes in modern warfare season 5 reloaded

Ground War: You can now spawn on APCs even while they're in combat, just as long as the vehicle isn’t low on health

You can now inspect your weapon during infill sequences

Fix for a bug where players could see Tracker footprints on the ground after respawning, even when they don’t have the perk equipped

Fix for an issue where the Riot Shield could appear sideways in the preview screen

Also, fixed a bug where the Riot Shied could appear crooked in the squad walk

Fixed a bug where using Flaming Throwing Knives would not reset Dead Silence

Season 5 Week 1 challenge reads: "Call in the Personal UAV Killstreak 7 Times." Should be written as Personal Radar

The Week 1 challenge reads: "Play 3 matches with Wyatt and your Coalition Operator".

Fix for an issue where the scoreboard could reflect inaccurate information when going from a multiplayer match to a Warzone match

Fixed a bug where some users were unable to unblock players

Fixed a bug where the ‘World Eater’ calling card appeared animated, although it should be a static image

Fix for an issue where partially watching the kill-cam and then skipping it, which can sometimes result in reduced respawn time

Various fixes to help the Tomogunchi Turbo watch function as intended

Fixed an issue where the Stopping Round Field Upgrade could become unlimited after using two of the same weapon

Weapon Fixes in modern warfare season 5 reloaded

Adjusted weapon stats graphs to better match the rate of fire and post-launch weapon balancing

Fix for a bug where tracers could lose their impact VFX when the ammunition is changed from the default 5.56 NATO ammunition on the M4

Sniper – Thermal Scope: lowered optic resolution and reduced thermal range

Adding ‘HEI’ (High Explosive Incendiary) label to cosmetic dismembering ammo types

Warzone Fixes

Fix for an issue where the gas mask could become invulnerable

Fixed a bug where the yellow highlighting of your name in the Squad widget was missing from BR Buy Back

Fix for a bug where the parachute could open randomly when jumping over certain areas of the map

In BR Quads, the player's minimap icon had both the downed icon and arrow when the player started the Most Wanted contract. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the loot dropped from a squadmate who died in the gulag would be available for other squad members to pick up if they enter the same gulag

Fixed a bug where players will observe no ping audio from a spectator creating world pings

Various fixes for issues with Self Revive:

Players may see no UI for Self Revive after buying it at a kiosk, then see the Self Revive 'Use' UI right before the player dies when downed but too late to be able to revive themselves

Players may see no UI for Self Revive and when down, they are able to use a Self Revive

Players may be unable to buy a Self Revive at a kiosk stating "the player already has this item", despite not having one in their inventory

Promo Image credits: Blog Activision