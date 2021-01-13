Cold War 1.10 Patch Notes Fix Exploit That Permitted Duplication Of The Weapon

Treyarch has released a new update for its latest Call of Duty game 'Black Ops Cold War'. The new Cold War 1.10 update is live on all platforms, and the official patch notes are also available. According to the patch notes, the update isn't a major one, however, it brings some stability improvements along with other important fixes. So, let us check out the official Cold War patch notes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.10 patch notes

Here's a look at all the changes coming with the new Cold War patch notes:

Global

General stability improvements specific to PlayStation 5

Zombies

Stability Various stability fixes

Die Maschine Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of the player’s weapon

Dead Ops Arcade 3 Various stability fixes



As you can see from the above patch notes, the latest Cold War update only deploys a few fixes to the game. It doesn't bring any new features or content as may have expected. However, it should be noted that the gaming company is set to roll out another mid-season update which is expected to drop within a few days. The update will also be available for Call of Duty: Warzone. This could be one of the reasons that the latest Cold War 1.10 update doesn't implement much change.

The latest Cold War update will only take up around 300 MB of your storage space, however, it may slightly vary depending on your gaming platform.

It is also worth pointing out that the latest update does not make any balance changes to the DMR 14 weapon which is available in both Cold War and Warzone games. The DMR 14 has been considered the most dominating weapon in the game since it was added with the Season 1 patch. Following numerous complaints from users, game developers had rolled out a balance a new balance patch, nerfing the weapon. However, the changes made with the patch update did not prove to be as effective as the nerf specifically applied to the headshot damage, while no adjustments were made to the body shots.

