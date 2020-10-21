Warzone And Modern Warfare Update: Haunting Of Verdansk Event Patch Notes

Activision and Infinity Ward have finally introduced fans to the much-anticipated Halloween-themed event called the Haunting of Verdansk. The limited-time event has been added to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone as part of a new update that is now live on servers. The latest update brings plenty of changes for Warzone along with some exciting game modes. There is also a bunch of new content arriving in Modern Warfare.

The Haunting of Verdansk event kicked off on October 20 and will run through November 3. Here's a look at the different game modes available with the new Modern Warfare and Warzone update.

Warzone patch notes

Here is a list of all the new content arriving with the new Warzone update:

Gamers will have an opportunity to earn plenty of rewards as part of the new Trick or Treat event.

Verdansk will now be available for nighttime infiltrations. It will be open for a few game modes including Trios.

A new Trick or Treat event will be available for all players which will include a marquee scavenger hunt and offer exciting rewards.

New Limited-Time Mode: Zombie Royale - This is another limited-time game mode where players can take on the Warzone zombies. These Warzone zombies won't use any kind of weapons; however, they will possess some supernatural abilities.

Modern Warfare patch notes

Modern Warfare players will get to participate in two new modes apart from the Haunting in Verdansk. Here's a list of all the new content coming with the new MW update:

The Spirit of All Hallows’ Eve is Alive in Multiplayer

New Modes: Onslaughter and Snipers Only - These are the two game modes that will be available in Modern Warfare as part of the new update.

The limited-time Warzone Halloween event has arrived on October 20 and is available across all major platforms, including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. You should note that game developers allow PC users to select the content that they wish to install on their systems.

Image credits: Call of Duty