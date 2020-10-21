How To Get Cleaver In Warzone? Here's How To Get This New Melee Weapon

COD Warzone has been released and the players seem to love it. They have been asking a lot of questions about the game recently. This is to exactly understand what are the new updates and weapons that can be used in the game. Players are curious to clear all their doubts about the game through their social media response. Read more to know about COD Warzone.

How to get the cleaver in Warzone?

A huge number of people have been asking questions like “how to get the cleaver in Warzone”. A number of popular streamers have managed to unlock this popular weapon and have made videos on how to get cleaver in Warzone. The players can see these videos and manage to find out the location of the weapon themselves. But don’t worry if you have not been able to find any of these streaming videos. We too have listed down our steps to get the cleaver location to find the weapon. Here is a step-by-step guide that shows you how to get a cleaver knife in Warzone.

Reach Prison on the map. It will be found on the southeast corner of the map.

Reach Prison and try searching for The Gulag that is located below the Prison.

Reach The Gulag and search for all the crates present there.

Pick the contract from the area.

Leave the area after getting the required information.

Where is the Gulag area in Warzone?

The players are also asking questions like “where is the gulag area in Warzone”. It is not shocking to see a number of people talk about this place because of is its entrance. The entrance for the Gulag area is located on the Port side outside the Prison walls. Just reach that location and try to search for a tunnel. Keep moving inside that tunnel until you spot a shower area. This area is basically the Gulag area that people have continuously been talking about. The players can pick up their contracts from this location.

More about COD Warzone

Tomorrow, darkness falls.



This is the Haunting of Verdansk, beginning October 20 across #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/dcGypvnMI9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 19, 2020

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is has been released on September 29, 2020. Well, the new Warzone season 6 has been released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can now load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20gb. They are also releasing their Warzone Halloween event soon.

