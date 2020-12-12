Pokemon GO Mewtwo Best Moveset, Weakness, Forms, And Counters

Pokemon GO Mewtwo is one of the most sought-after Pokemon creatures in Pokemon GO. It is a legendary Psychic-type Pokemon that has a max Combat Power of 4724. Mewtwo is a high tier generalist and it was discovered in the Kanto region. Trainers can find this Pokemon creature during night times in Residential or grassy areas.

Mewtwo best moveset

Mewtwo is known to dish out a great deal of damage in combats. Two of her best moves include Confusion and Psychic. Trainers can use this powerful combo in PVP battles and Gyms. The Pokemon creature also has a bunch of other main moves such as the Flamethrower, Focus Blast, Hyper Beam, Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, and Thunder Bolt. Psycho Cut is another quick move which is available apart from the Confusion.

Mewtwo weakness

While Mewtwo comes with her own strengths and a powerful moveset, it also has some weaknesses. Mewtwo is weak against 3 move types which include Bug, Dark, and Ghost.

Mewtwo forms

Mewtwo comes in two different forms which include the Normal version and Armoured version. However, the two bear a number of similarities.

Mewtwo counters - Best counters

Here are some of the best Pokemon counters that players should use to counter Mewtwo:

Gengar - Lick and Shadow Ball combination

Gengar - Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination

Darkrai - Snarl and Shadow Ball combination

Gengar - Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Darkrai - Feint Attack and Shadow Ball combination

Darkrai - Snarl and Dark Pulse combination

Weavile - Snarl and Foul Play combination

Giratina - Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination

Haunter - Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination

Volcarona - Bug Bite and Bug Buzz combination

Chandelure - Fire Spin and Shadow Ball combination

Absol - Snarl and Dark Pulse combination

All the moves listed above will serve as the best counter when battling against Mewtwo. The ones listed on the top will prove to be slightly more effective, however, it is likely that you not always have access to those Pokemon creatures. In that case, you can experiment with the other Pokemon counters mentioned in the list. However, trainers should also note that they will be able to capture Mewtwo once they have defeated it in the Raid Battle.

Image credits: Pokemon GO