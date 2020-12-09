Pokemon Go Sylveon Evolution: Is It Available In Pokemon Go Yet?

Quick links:
Sylveon is one of the many evolutions of the Eevee and there are certain tricks or methods for getting your Eevee to evolve into it. Every evolution of Eevee needs a specific approach by the players like giving 25 candies during the day or night along with a nickname. Keep reading this article to find out how to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go.
It was mentioned before that Sylveon will be available in Pokemon Go but it hasn't been added into the game yet. One thing that is known is that Eevee with a high level of friendship and that also knows a Fairy-type move can transform into Sylveon.
The Pokemon Go characters who were discovered in the regions of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and Galar have appeared in Pokémon GO. With this latest update of December 2, Pokemons who could only be found in the region of Kalos where Mega Evolution was first discovered are also going to appear in the world of Pokémon GO. This event was launched in order to celebrate their arrival and the players will be able to take part in a special event.
