Pokemon Go Sylveon Evolution: Is It Available In Pokemon Go Yet?

Sylveon is one of the many evolutions of the Eevee and there are certain tricks or methods for getting your Eevee to evolve into it. Every evolution of Eevee needs a specific approach by the players like giving 25 candies during the day or night along with a nickname. Keep reading this article to find out how to get Sylveon in Pokemon Go.

Sylveon Pokemon Go

It was mentioned before that Sylveon will be available in Pokemon Go but it hasn't been added into the game yet. One thing that is known is that Eevee with a high level of friendship and that also knows a Fairy-type move can transform into Sylveon.

Name: Sylveon

Classification: Intertwining Pokémon

Type: Fairy

Generation: Gen VI Kalos Region

Gender Ratio: 87.5% Male to 12.5% Female

Height: 3' 3"

Weight: 51.8 lbs

Evolution:

Evolves from Eevee with high Friendship while also knowing a Fairy type move.

Alternate Formes: None Yet

How to catch in Sword/Shield:

Lake of Outrage

Max Raid Battles

Evolve from Eevee

How to catch in Go: Not Available Yet

Pokemon Go Update

The Pokemon Go characters who were discovered in the regions of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and Galar have appeared in Pokémon GO. With this latest update of December 2, Pokemons who could only be found in the region of Kalos where Mega Evolution was first discovered are also going to appear in the world of Pokémon GO. This event was launched in order to celebrate their arrival and the players will be able to take part in a special event.

The Date and time for this event Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will be appearing more frequently in the wild! In addition, Klefki will be appearing in the wild only in France. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild after the event ends. The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs! They’ll continue to hatch from Eggs after the event concludes. Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be hatching from 5 km Eggs. Espurr and Noibat will be hatching from 10 km Eggs. Litleo and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Bunnelby and Fletchling as well as reward Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, and Blastoise Mega Energy.



