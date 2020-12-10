After months of anticipation, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally arrived and it comes with an intriguing story campaign. The action RPG features a multitude of characters that you meet throughout your gameplay journey in the Night City. There are also various Cyberpunk 2077 attributes that allow a number of in-game capabilities. However, considering it's a role-playing title, you must be wondering if the game allows you to make customizations to your character. So, let us quickly answer whether you can change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077.

Can you change appearance in Cyberpunk 2077?

Just like other popular games in the category, Cyberpunk 2077 also allows players to make changes to the appearance of their character. In fact, it has been one of the biggest talking points about the game since it was announced. This is because the game offers far more customization options than one would expect.

Cyberpunk 2077 character creation

Before you jump into the game, you have to select between a male or female body type, and proceed to make various customizations to the face and other body parts such as scars, tattoos, and a lot more. The game allows players to fully customize the look of their playable character with the help of a deep customization system. Here's a look at everything that can be customized:

Skin tone

Skin type

Eyes

Eye colour

Eyebrows

Eye makeup

Hairstyle

Nose

Ears

Mouth

Jaw

Teeth

Beard

Beard style

Lip makeup

Cheek makeup

Nails

Blemishes

Facial scars

Facial tattoos

Body tattoos

Body scars

Cyberware

Piercings

Chest

Nipples

Genitals

Genitals size

Pubic hair style

Can you change appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 after the initial character setup?

Players should note that the game only allows them to make changes to their character appearance when they are first starting out in the game during the initial character set up process. Once you have created a character and jumped into the campaign, you won't be able to make any changes to your face or other body parts. The only changes you can make at this point is buy clothes and hats from shops located in the city.

