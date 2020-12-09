Free Fire OB25 Update Adds Cristiano Ronaldo As A Playable Character, New Weapon, Rewards

Garena has rolled out the next major for its battle royale game Free Fire. The new Free Fire update has been titled OB25 and it is now live on servers for all users. As part of the update, the gaming company finally kicked off the much-anticipated Operation Chrono event in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Free Fire new beginning: What's new in the OB25 update?

One of the biggest highlights of the new Free Fire update is the collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo. The footballer star has now been added to the game as a new playable character who comes with his own set of abilities.

The new update also introduced a new weapon in the game called Vector Akimbo. This is the very first weapon in Free Fire that comes with dual-wielding. Players will be able to equip two of these weapons simultaneously while firing. However, the weapon is best used only for short-range combats.

Developers are also making a few adjustments to weapon stats. The M4A1 is one of the weapons that has been modified to inflict more damage and offer an increased fire rate and range. Apart from M4A1, the P90 SMG has also received an upgrade in the form of reduced recoil and dealing more damage.

The gaming company has also added a new Gold Royale bundle in Free Fire which is part of a lucky draw event. The event will allow fans an opportunity to get their hands on a bunch of items such as weapon skins, costumes and a lot more.

Garena is also offering free exclusive and other exciting rewards to users who install the latest version of the game between December 7 and December 12. These rewards are in the form of Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale vouchers. If you have the latest version installed on your device, you can easily claim your reward by accessing the ‘Operation Chrono’ section in the game and clicking on the ‘Claim’ button.

The new Free Fire update is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. So, if you haven’t updated the game already, make sure that you head over to your respective app store and install the latest version of the game so you don’t miss out on the exclusives and other rewards.

Image credits: Garena