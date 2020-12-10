Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree: Understanding A Skill Tree And Choosing The Right Class

After much anticipation and delays, Cyberpunk 2077 has been finally released across various platforms. The gaming company is also set to roll out a patch update as they continue to work on bugs throughout the action role-playing title. The video game allows players to exploit various skills on their journey through the Night City while enabling them to combine perks that are part of the Skill Tree.

Cyberpunk 2077 Skill Tree

The video game allows players to upgrade their character with the help of a skill tree. These are tied to your character's core attributes where these attributes have certain skills connected with the Skill Tree. As a player grows his abilities in these attributes, it enables them to receive the perks associated with them. There are a total of five different attributes that players can work on as they progress in the game. These include:

Body Reflexes Intelligence Cool Technical

Cyberpunk 2077 Classes / Lifepath

The game also gives players the ability to play the campaign just the way they want to. However, it requires the player to choose a Class, also known as a Lifepath, which defines their background and serves as a direction they would follow through the story campaign. Before you select a class in Cyberpunk 2077, you should note that it will have an effect on your early mission, while also impacting certain parts of the campaign. There are three different classes available in the game which include:

Street Kid

If you choose the Street Kid class, you will start off your campaign in the streets of Night City, where one of the early missions tasks you settling a debt for a bartender. However, you are very familiar with the environment and well aware of the ways to survive.

Nomad

If you select this Lifepath, you will be placed in the Badlands deserts where you decide to leave your nomadic clan and travel to the Night City. You will be travelling to Night City for the first time and your ultimate goal will be survival.

Corpo

If you choose the Corpo class, you will begin your gameplay journey right at the top where you are fully versed and experienced with the corporate world. Corpo is the complete opposite of the Nomad class, and it definitely gives you an edge over the two other Lifepaths.

