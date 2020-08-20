New LOL Champion Seraphine Has Her Own Instagram And Twitter Handles

Riot Games has introduced plenty of new champions to its online multiplayer battle arena game League of Legends. Recently, there have been a number of leaks on social media surrounding a new LOL champion named Seraphine. Most of these leaks have come from a prominent Brazilian streamer, Streamie.

Also Read | Fortnite Skins: List Of The Most Popular Outfits In The Battle Royale

Seraphine on Instagram and Twitter

There are also a bunch of pictures of the upcoming champion that have started to emerge on Twitter and Instagram profiles that are created under the handle “@seradotwav” and named “Seraphine.” While there aren’t enough details about the champion, the said Twitter handle describes her as aspiring songwriter and producer who have got some big dreams, whereas the Instagram profile says that she is an aspiring songwriter and a professional feeling catcher.

If you check out her profiles, you will notice that she is a social media enthusiast who regularly posts her every update. She has also garnered a decent following on both the platforms.

Also Read | Mortal Shell PC Requirements: Can You Run The Latest Action-RPG On Your PC?

Apart from Seraphine, the streamer has given out some details about another champion, Samira. She has been rumoured to be the next champion to join the roster for quite some time now. It is believed that Samira will be added to the game with the 10.20 patch update.

Also Read | Lillia: Abilities, Spells, Statistics And Other Details About LOL's New Jungle Champion

It is learnt that Samira will likely have two weapons in her arsenal, a dagger and a pistol. In addition, she will also be equipped with a machine gun, although she could only use it for the Ultimate. Riot Games has recently introduced a number of champions, including Yone, Sett, and Lillia on Summoner’s Rift earlier this year. Samira will be the next champion to make her debut in the game.

Riot Games has also released a new LOL 10.17 patch notes recently that makes a series of adjustments and changes to some of the popular champions in the game. Developers have deployed some major nerfs to champions like Qiyana and Caitlyn, while there are a few buffs as well to some of the underappreciated characters. However, the new patch does not bring any new skins or features to the game.

Also Read | Fall Guys Inspired Fortnite Creative Map Is Out On All Platforms; Get Creative Code

Image credits: seradotwav | Instagram