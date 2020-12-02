Can You Play Fortnite Right Now? Learn More About Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite just had their flashy live Galactus event. Players have been anticipating this event since the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. Fortnite Season 4 started with the battle between Galactus and Thor and Thor calls for his other Marvel Teammates to aid him in his battle against Galactus. This saw the arrival of numerous Marvel Heroes into the world of Fortnite and players also had dun with Fortnite’s Marvel Themed events. The conclusion of this season led to the Galactus event that players had been waiting for. Now players are asking -- Can you play Fortnite right now?

Can you play Fortnite Right now?

When the flashy but brief Fortnite Galactus event ended, the players were shown the message that the story will be continued in Fortnite Season 5. After this message was displayed, the players had only one option and that was to exit from the game. They were not allowed to re-enter the lobbies and play until Fortnite Season 5 came along, instead, they were asked to close the app and wait for the kickstart of Fortnite Season 5.

Players that missed the event and tried to open the application to play a quick match of Battle Royale were asked to wait until season 5 comes through and a countdown meter for Fortnite Season 5 was displayed to them.

Status: Galactus defeated! Thanks for your efforts.



Fortnite is currently in a prep state for Chapter 2 - Season 5 (v15.00). Server downtime for the update begins December 2 at 12 AM ET (05:00 UTC) and is expected to run until approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/yvTdmpOwx7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 1, 2020

Fortnite Season 5 release date

Fortnite Season 4 has ended with a bang, and players have been left on a cliffhanger. The Galactus event will be continued in Fortnite season 5 and till that time players will not be allowed to play the game. Once the live event ended, Fortnite provided the players with a countdown meter on their application. This countdown meter tells the player when exactly can they play Fortnite Season 5. Fortnite Season 5 release date has been set for December 2 and Fortnite Season 5 release time has been set at:

US West Coast: 1 AM PT

US East Coast: 4 AM ET

UK: 9 AM GMT

Australia: 7 PM AET

What's new in Fortnite Season 5?

Fortnite Season 5 is just around the corner and Epic has named it Zero Point. This is a new and massive update and the players have to wait for a significant amount of downtime until they can take part in this season. Fortnite Season 5 will bring some new changes to the map, a massive collection of new events, new gameplay features, and a new bounty system too. Fortnite Season 5 will also receive an all-new battle pass. This battle pass will be featuring content from the latest Star Wars show, Mandalorian.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

