Can You Play Outbreak Without Cold War? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is an FPS video game that was developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision in 2020. Cold War's campaign has been set during the early 1980s of Cold War and the events in the game take place between Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) and Black Ops II (2012). The latest news about this game is an event known as the outbreak. Continue reading the article to know how to play this outbreak event which is related to the Cold War zombies mode.

Also read | State Of Play Live Stream: Know How And Where To Watch State Of Play Live

Can you Play Outbreak Without Cold War?

Also read | What Happened To Xbox Live Gold? Xbox Live Servers Went Down For 5 Hours

Season 2 of Cold War is here and Activision has decided to give new and existing players a free trial weekend. One of the features that will be included is the new Outbreak mode in Zombies. This mode introduces a squad-based, adaptation of the zombies mode where the players will have to go around the Ural Mountains and go against a large number of zombies. It will be different from normal zombies modes. In order to play the new Outbreak event, it is necessary to download Black Ops: Cold War as it is an event for the upcoming Season 2 of the game. But it is going to be free to play from 25th February to the 4th of March.

Cold War Update

Playlist Update Adding: Plunder – Blood Money Trios Rebirth Island – Resurgence Extreme Removing: Plunder – Blood Money Quads Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios, Resurgence Quads

Gameplay Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been updated... and now includes two brand new weapons: the FARA 83 Assault Rifle and the LC10 SMG Players that are continually in the gas will suffer more damage over time Previously unlocked Seasonal Challenges will be completable after the season ends and during future seasons Warzone Intel Missions have been removed Balanced the XP gain of KingSlayer and other unique modes to match the XP of core BR Call of Duty season 2 events have been revealed as part of the latest patch notes

Events Outbreak Free Trial (Feb 25 – Mar 4) Celebrate the launch of Season Two with free access to a brand-new Zombies experience known as Outbreak, action-packed Multiplayer maps (including the new map Apocalypse), and more in Black Ops Cold War from February 25 to March 4. Onslaught is also available to PlayStation owners during this access period as well. Outbreak Challenge Event (Feb 25 – Mar 11) Earn Charms, Stickers, Emblems, Calling Cards, and Weapon Blueprints by completing challenges in Warzone and in Black Ops Cold War's Outbreak mode. This event can be viewed within the main Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer, and Zombies menus. Zombies Experience Intel: Outbreak Overview Zombies Meta Update



Also read | ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle: How To Obtain This Powerful Bolt-action Rifle?

Also read | Pokemon Go: Find Out All The Details About Gible And Its Moveset Here