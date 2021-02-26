Can You Play Outbreak Without Cold War? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is an FPS video game that was developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision in 2020. Cold War's campaign has been set during the early 1980s of Cold War and the events in the game take place between Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) and Black Ops II (2012). The latest news about this game is an event known as the outbreak. Continue reading the article to know how to play this outbreak event which is related to the Cold War zombies mode.
Season 2 of Cold War is here and Activision has decided to give new and existing players a free trial weekend. One of the features that will be included is the new Outbreak mode in Zombies. This mode introduces a squad-based, adaptation of the zombies mode where the players will have to go around the Ural Mountains and go against a large number of zombies. It will be different from normal zombies modes. In order to play the new Outbreak event, it is necessary to download Black Ops: Cold War as it is an event for the upcoming Season 2 of the game. But it is going to be free to play from 25th February to the 4th of March.
