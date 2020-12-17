GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Heist: Get All 10 Antenna Locations

Rockstar Games has rolled out a new GTA 5 Online update that is live across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. The new patch is a significant one and it has been called the Cayo Perico Heist update. As part of the update, developers have added plenty of new content to the game such as new cars, weapons, and a bunch of collectables.

The latest update has also introduced fans to a new 'Still Slipping Los Santos' mission which requires them to reach a number of broken radio antennas across Los Santos and fix them. So, if you are wondering where you can find these GTA 5 antenna locations on the new Cayo Perico map, this guide will help you with just that.

GTA 5: All antenna locations

Still Slipping Los Santos is a new radio station which is operated by UK DJ Joy Orbison. However, he needs someone to repair ten of the broken antennas to be able to finally launch his radio station and get his music out. Here are all the GTA 5 antenna locations:

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 1 - For the first antenna, you need to head over to Paleto Bay and go to the top of Fire Station Blaine County.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 2 - The second antenna can be found at Mount Chiliad cable car on the metal platform.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 3 - This one is located in Grand Senora Desert on a hilltop towards the northwest side of the Rebel Radio buildings.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 4 - You will find the next antenna in Burton on top of of a building between two massive satellite dishes.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 5 - The next antenna is located next to the Trevor's in Sandy Shores on the right of town.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 6 - For the next antenna, head to the top of Vespucci building and you will find it next to the gym area.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 7 - Go through a fenced area in South of Grapeseed, by the San Chianski Mountain Range.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 8 - The next antenna is located on the rooftop of a building which is located at Cypress Flats.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 9 - This one can be found in Vinewood Hills in the antenna cluster in Radio Tower.

GTA 5 Radio Antenna location 10 - The last antenna is located on the roof of a building complex by Pacific Bluffs.

