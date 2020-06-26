How To Get Netherite In Minecraft To Craft Stronger Tools And Weapons

Netherite ingots are rare items found in Minecraft. These items are durable and way more powerful. In addition, they can also float in lava, and do not burn. Players can use a Netherite ingot to upgrade their tools and craft stronger armour, weapons and other useful tools.

How to get Netherite in Minecraft?

The Netherite is one of the latest additions in the new Nether update 1.16.0 that dropped recently. However, getting this rare item can be quite difficult. This is because, unlike diamond and iron, players don’t just need to search for Netherite ore that can be mined, smelt, and used, they also have to find an item called the Ancient Debris. The is the main source of Netherite scrap.

These are the blocks that resemble a fossilized tree trunk and can be found scattered around in Nether. To get this find, you will need to go into the Nether and start mining all the way to Y 10-15. This is the same place where you search for diamonds.

You should note that these items are extremely rare. Make sure you are armed with the best pickaxe and a lot of fire resistance potions since lava isn’t that far away when you are mining in the Nether. You also need to make sure that the pickaxe you are using is enchanted with mending and efficiency to the highest point, although it can be a bit difficult to get them. You can only use a netherite or diamond pickaxe to mine this item.

Smelt the Ancient Debris in Netherite scraps

After mining a good portion of Ancient Debris, you need to go back to your base to begin smelting. The first step is to place the Ancient Debris into a furnace (you can use a blast furnace to speed up the process). After some time, it will turn into Netherite scraps. Each Ancient Debris will give you one Netherite scrap, whereas a Netherite ingot will actually require a total of four Netherite scraps.

Making Netherite ingot

Once you have four Netherite scraps, simply place them together into a furnace along with four gold ingots. The placement of the Netherite scraps and gold ingots does not really matter as it’s a shapeless recipe. The final item will appear on the right once it is prepared.

Image credits: Minecraft