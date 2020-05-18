How To Catch Weapons In Fortnite To Complete The Location Domination Challenges

Fortnite is one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games that has more than 350 million registered players worldwide. The game brings weekly challenges for fans which involve a unique set of tasks and challenges. A new set of Location Domination Challenges is live on Fortnite for the second stage. Players should be happy as Epic Games is giving players 900,000 additional XP as part of the new set of challenges. The challenges allow players to collect XP when they complete a battle pass or unlock the golden skins. One of the challenges tasks players with catching weapons at the Misty Meadows, which is quite simple.

Also Read | Why Are Lightsabers Back In Fortnite And Where You Can Find Them?

How to catch weapons in Fortnite?

Misty Meadows is one of the smallest locations on the Fortnite map. The area is located inside the coordinates E7 and F7, southwest of Lazy Lake, southeast of Slurpy Swamp and far south of Frenzy Farm. After you reach the location, you need to grab a fishing rod or a harpoon and try fishing a weapon with it. You will also be able to catch a weapon on the ground using a harpoon. You can also use the Team Rumble mode to catch the weapons with ease.

Also Read | Best Fortnite Players You Should Watch Out For In 2020 | Top 10 Ranked

All the Location Domination challenges

Here’s a look at the set of all of the Location Domination challenges released earlier. The challenges have been divided into stages, similar to the previous batch of Location Domination challenges.

Eliminate Henchman at The Rig

Search ammo boxes at Sweaty Sands

Eliminate players or Henchmen at The Shark

Search chests at Craggy Cliffs

Place top 10 after landing at Frenzy Farm

Collect wood at Weeping Woods

Destroy Teddy bears at Holly Hedges

Apply Shields or Healing at Shanty Town or The Orchard

Damage players at Salty Springs

Catch Weapons at Misty Meadows

Also Read | Where Is Hydro 16 Located In Fortnite And How To Reach Compact Cars?

How to download Fortnite on mobile?

Fortnite for Android

After almost a year of being available only through Epic Games, Fortnite is finally available on the Google Play Store starting last month. Previously, the game had to be downloaded using a separate APK file directly from the company's website. And while users can still do that, it's a bit complicated for certain users. You can now install the game using the link here.

Fortnite for iOS

iOS users can download the game as usual from the App Store here. Just tap on install and wait for the game's icon to pop up on your phone's Homescreen.

Also Read | Fortnite Skill Based Matchmaking Removed In Squad, But Still Available In Duos

Image credits: Millenium US