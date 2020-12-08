Clash Of Clans Patch Notes: How To Fix Update Not Working Issue?

Quick links:
Supercell has rolled out a new major update for its popular mobile strategy game Clash of Clans. The new update has been titled the "Logmas Update" and it brings a plethora of new content to the game. As part of the latest update, developers also bring a number of new gameplay features along with balance changes. Let us take a look at everything added with the new Clash of Clans Logmas update.
|
Upgrade Cost
|
Upgrade Time
|
Hit Points
|
Siege Capacity
|
Unlocks
|
16M Elixir
|
16 days
|1400
|3
|
Log Launcher
The Log Launcher is a bizarre contraption that hurls spiked Logs at the enemies, steamrolling and damaging everything that gets into its way. The Log Launcher will pummel its way clear as it heads towards the enemy’s Town Hall. Once it reaches its target, the Log Launcher will release its cargo of Clan Castle Troops.
|
Level
|
Upgrade Cost
|
Upgrade Time
|
Damage per Second
|
Hit Points
|
Training Cost
|
Training Time
|1
|NA
|
NA
|140
|4000
|100K Gold
|20 min
|2
|
8M Elixir
|10 days
|160
|4400
|
100K Gold
|20 min
|3
|
11M Elixir
|
14 days
|180
|4800
|
100K Gold
|20 min
|4
|
14M Elixir
|16 days
|200
|5200
|100K Gold
|20 min
Ice Hound
Lava Hound’s cooler big brother Ice Hound is tankier with more hit points but takes up considerably more Housing Space. When Ice Hound is destroyed, not only does it break up into tinier Ice Pups, it drops a Freeze to deliver a nasty surprise to your enemies. Additionally, attacks from the adorable little bundles of ice slow enemies down. Yes, Ice Hound has zero chill.
Ice Hound Stats
|Level
|
Damage per Second
|
Freeze Time When Destroyed
|
Hit Points
|
Training Cost
|
Training Time
|
Spawned Ice Pups
|5
|10
|
3.5 sec
|9500
|840 DE
|
6m 40s
|10
|6
|15
|
4.25 sec
|
10,000
|
1000 DE
|
6m 40s
|12
Super Wizard
If you thought Wizard was only interested in caring for his glorious mane of hair, well...you’d be right. But in between pomade applications, he’s found the time to improve his arcane arsenal of attacks. Super Wizard delivers a nasty, chain fireball that bounces to multiple targets...or is it electricity? Fireshock? Electroburn? Whatever it is, it’s effective at taking out multiple targets.
|
Level
|
Damage per Second
|
Hit Points
|
Training Cost
|
Training Time
|9
|220
|450
|
10.5K Elixir
|
1m 15s
|10
|240
|500
|
11.5K Elixir
|
1m 15s
|
Upgrade Cost
|
Upgrade Time
|
Spell Capacity
|
Hit Points
|
Unlocks
|
4.8M Elixir
|
7 days
|
10
|840
|
Invisibility Spell
All units rendered invisible are unable to be targeted for the duration they are within the Invisibility Spell’s effects.
|
Level
|
Upgrade Cost
|
Upgrade Time
|
Spell Duration
|
Cost
|1
|NA
|NA
|
3.75 sec
|
11K Elixir
|2
|
9M Elixir
|9d
|
4.0 sec
|
12K Elixir
|3
|
12M Elixir
|
11d 12h
|
4.25 sec
|
13K Elixir
|4
|
15M Elixir
|
15d 12h
|
4.5 sec
|
14K Elixir
|
Upgrade Cost
|
Upgrade Time
|
Damage per Second
|
Hit Points
|
17M Gold
|
17 days
|185
|4200
|
Upgrade Cost
|
Upgrade Time
|
Damage
|
Area of Effect
|
7M Gold
|
9 days
|375
|4 tiles
|
Upgrade Cost
|
Upgrade Time
|
Damage
|
Area of Effect
|
5M Gold
|
7 days
|270
|3 tiles
|
Level
|
Upgrade Cost
|
Upgrade Time
|
Damage per Second
|
Hit Points
|
Regen Time
|
Ability Level
|21
|
275K DE
|
8 days
|535
|3940
|
38 mins
|
4
|22
|
280K DE
|
8 days
|540
|3980
|
38 mins
|
4
|23
|
285K DE
|
8 days
|545
|4020
|
38 mins
|
4
|24
|
290K DE
|
8 days
|550
|4060
|
38 mins
|
4
|25
|
295K DE
|
8 days
|555
|4100
|40 mins
|5
The Super Potion is a new Magic Item which allows you to boost a Super Troop instead of spending the required Dark Elixir. Each Super Potion will boost a Super Troop for 3 days and sells at the Trader for 300 Gems. Super Potions will also be available as a reward from Clan Games.
Wars
Balance Changes
Gameplay
UI
Season Challenges
Supercell ID
Fixes
A number of players have been reporting that Clash of Clans keeps crashing while trying to update to the latest version. This is actually a common issue with the game and it can be easily fixed by uninstalling and then reinstalling the game from the game store. However, if you can't find the new update on your device, you should wait for a few hours until it is finally available in your region.
Image credits: Clash of Clan