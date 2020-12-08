Clash Of Clans Patch Notes: How To Fix Update Not Working Issue?

Supercell has rolled out a new major update for its popular mobile strategy game Clash of Clans. The new update has been titled the "Logmas Update" and it brings a plethora of new content to the game. As part of the latest update, developers also bring a number of new gameplay features along with balance changes. Let us take a look at everything added with the new Clash of Clans Logmas update.

Clash of Clans patch notes

Siege Workshop Level 5

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Hit Points Siege Capacity Unlocks 16M Elixir 16 days 1400 3 Log Launcher

New Siege Machine – The Log Launcher

The Log Launcher is a bizarre contraption that hurls spiked Logs at the enemies, steamrolling and damaging everything that gets into its way. The Log Launcher will pummel its way clear as it heads towards the enemy’s Town Hall. Once it reaches its target, the Log Launcher will release its cargo of Clan Castle Troops.

Favourite Target: Walls (Damage x4)

Damage Type: Area Splash

Targets: Ground

Housing Space: 1

Movement Speed: 5

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage per Second Hit Points Training Cost Training Time 1 NA NA 140 4000 100K Gold 20 min 2 8M Elixir 10 days 160 4400 100K Gold 20 min 3 11M Elixir 14 days 180 4800 100K Gold 20 min 4 14M Elixir 16 days 200 5200 100K Gold 20 min

New Super Troops

Ice Hound

Lava Hound’s cooler big brother Ice Hound is tankier with more hit points but takes up considerably more Housing Space. When Ice Hound is destroyed, not only does it break up into tinier Ice Pups, it drops a Freeze to deliver a nasty surprise to your enemies. Additionally, attacks from the adorable little bundles of ice slow enemies down. Yes, Ice Hound has zero chill.

Super Troop Boost Cost: 25,000 Dark Elixir

Favorite Target: Air Defense

Damage Type: Single Target

Targets: Ground

Housing Space: 40

Movement Speed: 20

Ice Hound attacks will slow down their targets similar to the Ice Wizard and Ice Golem

Ice Hound Stats

Level Damage per Second Freeze Time When Destroyed Hit Points Training Cost Training Time Spawned Ice Pups 5 10 3.5 sec 9500 840 DE 6m 40s 10 6 15 4.25 sec 10,000 1000 DE 6m 40s 12

Super Wizard

If you thought Wizard was only interested in caring for his glorious mane of hair, well...you’d be right. But in between pomade applications, he’s found the time to improve his arcane arsenal of attacks. Super Wizard delivers a nasty, chain fireball that bounces to multiple targets...or is it electricity? Fireshock? Electroburn? Whatever it is, it’s effective at taking out multiple targets.

Super Troop Boost Cost: 25,000 Dark Elixir

Favorite Target: Any

Damage Type: Single Target

Targets: Ground & Air

Housing Space: 10

Movement Speed: 20

Level Damage per Second Hit Points Training Cost Training Time 9 220 450 10.5K Elixir 1m 15s 10 240 500 11.5K Elixir 1m 15s

Additional Super Troop Changes

Super Troop boost duration has been reduced from 7 days down to 3 days. Once you’ve boosted a Super Troop, you’re no longer bound to that Super Troop for an entire week, allowing you to use different ones more frequently

The Dark Elixir cost for boosting Super Troops has been reduced to 25,000 Dark Elixir for each Super Troop

Spell Factory Level 6

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Spell Capacity Hit Points Unlocks 4.8M Elixir 7 days 10 840 Invisibility Spell

New Spell - Invisibility

All units rendered invisible are unable to be targeted for the duration they are within the Invisibility Spell’s effects.

Effect Type: Area Splash

Housing Space: 1

Brewing Time: 3 mins

Targets: Ground & Air

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Spell Duration Cost 1 NA NA 3.75 sec 11K Elixir 2 9M Elixir 9d 4.0 sec 12K Elixir 3 12M Elixir 11d 12h 4.25 sec 13K Elixir 4 15M Elixir 15d 12h 4.5 sec 14K Elixir

X-Bow Level 8

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage per Second Hit Points 17M Gold 17 days 185 4200

Giant Bomb Level 7

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage Area of Effect 7M Gold 9 days 375 4 tiles

Air Bomb Level 8

Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage Area of Effect 5M Gold 7 days 270 3 tiles

Royal Champion

Level Upgrade Cost Upgrade Time Damage per Second Hit Points Regen Time Ability Level 21 275K DE 8 days 535 3940 38 mins 4 22 280K DE 8 days 540 3980 38 mins 4 23 285K DE 8 days 545 4020 38 mins 4 24 290K DE 8 days 550 4060 38 mins 4 25 295K DE 8 days 555 4100 40 mins 5

Seeking Shield Level 5

Damage: 1960

Health Recovery: 2900

Number of Targets: 4

New Magic Item - Super Potion

The Super Potion is a new Magic Item which allows you to boost a Super Troop instead of spending the required Dark Elixir. Each Super Potion will boost a Super Troop for 3 days and sells at the Trader for 300 Gems. Super Potions will also be available as a reward from Clan Games.

Game Changes

Wars

When creating a Friendly War, you can now select whether the war will allow 1 or 2 attacks per player.

Balance Changes

Scattershot hit speed has been increased from 3.036 to 3.228 seconds and DPS has been reduced by 10.

Scattershot HP has been increased: Level 1 - 3000 to 3600, Level 2 - 3500 to 4200

Gameplay

At the end of a battle, if a Hero’s ability remains unused, the Hero will heal the amount of HP they would normally recover from using their ability. This will help reduce the Hero’s downtime, allowing them to be ready much sooner!

When editing your base, Main Village Wall segments can now be swapped with other Wall segments, just like Buildings and Traps.

Broken Cannon Carts will retarget after being pushed back if their target is not within range anymore.

Units will now have more accurate line of sight calculation to help with pathing.

Lightning Spell will no longer have any effect on the Clan Castle. Like the Elixir and Gold Storage buildings, Lightning Spell will cause no damage to the Clan Castle

UI

A new Cosmetics tab has been added to the in-game shop where you can browse and purchase any permanently available cosmetics such as Hero Skins when they become available for Gems.

The Reward tab of the Season Challenges now has some quick access buttons to allow easier navigation to the earliest unlocked but unclaimed reward.

When an optional update becomes available that contains an important bug fix, the game will display a message encouraging you to download the update.

A “View Skin” option has been added when visiting.

Skin animations are more elaborate when viewed in the wardrobe and simpler animations in other UI elements.

Season Challenges

You can now opt to receive 5 Gems instead of a Resource reward if your Storages do not have enough space.

The requirements for some Builder Base tasks in Clan Games and Season Challenges have been reduced in order to bring them more inline with Main Village tasks.

Supercell ID

Young players are now able to create a Supercell ID for their account by providing the email address of a trusted adult or guardian.

Fixes

Fixed an issue with hit points rounding after the Grand Warden’s aura ends. This issue would cause Heros to lose their auto ability if they were left with 1HP when the Warden’s aura ended as it would round the HP down to 0.

Added the 2019 and 2020 Halloween decorations to the Skeleton Run (as per redditor /u/whysomuchtalkingtho!)

Prevent access to the Clan War Leagues screen for normal Clan members if the League data has not been loaded yet, preventing players from spying when using a poor or slow internet connection.

Removed the exclamation point (!) from the Clan War Leagues button for players who don’t have access to the screen.

Fixed info screen of Super Archer and Giant Cannon to show damage type as “Area Splash” instead of “Single Target”.

Fixed a bug in the Builder menu where the menu contents would reset while scrolling.

HP reduction for Cannon Cart’s Last Standability is more accurate by making it update 15 times per second instead of 5 times per second.

Do not eject low-level Cannon Carts with unlocked Last Stand ability if they’re hit by Giant Cannon.

Allow editing layouts with the layout editor for TH2 players who manage to access the editor via war screen.

Fixed visual bug that showed troops as boost in other players’ villages when you have a Power Potion active.

Fixed Royal Champion shield disappearing too early when activating her ability.

Fixed visual bug with Royal Champion’s ability so the shield bounce will begin where the previous one ended.

Increased the brightness of the Grand Warden’s Eternal Tome ability to make it more visible.

Fixed flawed logic in ranged unit AI where they would attack random Walls.

Reduced the zig-zag movement of the Wall Wrecker when it has been deployed.

Improved the targeting logic of ground units allowing units to not only consider the 3 closest targets but also consider extra targets if those are much easier to reach than the first 3.

Clash of Clans update not working

A number of players have been reporting that Clash of Clans keeps crashing while trying to update to the latest version. This is actually a common issue with the game and it can be easily fixed by uninstalling and then reinstalling the game from the game store. However, if you can't find the new update on your device, you should wait for a few hours until it is finally available in your region.

