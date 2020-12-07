Fortnite Zero Point Fish: Why You Should Consume It And Where To Find It?

Epic Games recently released Chapter 2, Season 5 which brings loads of fresh content to the battle royale game which includes a redesigned map, new battle pass, weapons, skins, and NPCs. The new season also adds new species of fishes that offer certain effects when consumed.

The Cuddle Jellyfish, White Slurpfish, Crimson Zero Fish, Volcanic Rift Fish, Leafy Zero Fish, and Tiger Zero Fish are some of the fish that you will find during this season. The Zero Point fish is one of the most unique and sought-after fish in this season as it offers users some amazing benefits. The Flopper gets its name from the new Zero Point Crystals that were added to the game as part of the latest season. So, let us quickly take a look at how you can get the new Fortnite Zero Point Fish and what are its benefits.

How to get the Zero Point Fish in Fortnite?

Just like most other fish in Fortnite Season 5, the Zero Point Fish will be easy to find. All you need to do is head over to an active fishing spot or calm water and start fishing. Interestingly, you can catch this fish using both a regular fishing rod or a pro fishing rod. You should also note that you will be able to find the Zero Point Fish at any time of the day, so you don't have to worry about the timings. Also, the fish belongs to rare type; however, you should be able to catch it within just a few attempts.

What does Zero Point Fish do?

A Zero Point Fish offers players 15 health when consumed. In addition, it also provides the exact same effect as that of the Zero Point Crystals where players will be able to teleport themselves into any direction. However, this effect lasts for just about 20 seconds. Players can also consume this fish when they have 100 Health Points.

Fortnite Season 5 is available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom