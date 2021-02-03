Clash Of Clans War Spectating Is Not Allowed: Why Are You Seeing This Error?

Clash of Clans has been one of the most popular mobile games for many years now. Developed and published by Finnish mobile game development company Supercell, the online strategy game garners a huge following around the world. The game allows players to join millions of other players as they build their own village, form a clan, and participate in Clan Wars. During these Clan Wars, players can equip plenty of unique defenses and attack other players in the game. However, a number of players have been complaining of an issue where the game does not allow them to enter Clan War Leagues or spectate the wars.

Also Read | How To Get New Scenery In Clash Of Clans? What Are The Different Sceneries Available?

Clash of Clans War Spectating is not allowed

The issue first started to crop up for players after a patch update was rolled out in June last year. Following the update, several players have raised this issue, with many suggesting that it to be some kind of a glitch. However, that's not the case.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Vs Persona 5: How Is P5S Different Than The Original P5 Game

Clash of Clans War Spectating: Why is it not working?

As part of the Summer 2020 Update in June, game developers had introduced a UI change in Clash of Clans which prevented users from opening the war screen during Clan War Leagues. The updated also explained that the war screen will only be accessible by Elders or players who have been added in the roster for all League levels. Here's the exact entry from the patch update:

UI Changes

"Prevent opening of war screen during CWL if you're not at least Elder or included in the roster for all League levels."

Also Read | Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes

In Clan War Leagues, the leaders sign up the clan and the members at the start. It is only these members who participate in the battles. Players should note that if they were not added in the clan at this point, they will no longer be allowed to get in even if the leaders wanted to. In this case, these players will not even be able to spectate the wars. However, an elder will still be able to spectate even if they were not added in a war.

Also Read | Valorant Glitchpop 2.0 Release Date, Variants, And Bundle Price

Image credits: Clash of Clans | YouTube