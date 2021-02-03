How To Get New Scenery In Clash Of Clans? What Are The Different Sceneries Available?

Clash of Clans is one of the most successful mobile strategy games out there. Developed and published by Supercell, the video game is currently available on iOS and Android-based devices, and boasts a massive fans base around the world. The game allows players to join millions of other players as they construct their own village, form a clan, and engage in endless Clan Wars. While there is a lot to explore, the video game also allows players to customize and decorate their villages with the scenery. The feature was added to the game last year along with a bunch of other features. Today, we take a look at how you can change scenery in Clash of Clans.

Also Read | Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes

How to get new Scenery in Clash of Clans?

Before you start switching between the sceneries, you need to make sure that you have purchased some village sceneries which can be found in the in-game shop. These will cost you a few dollars, so make sure you are ready to splash some cash.

After purchasing a Clash of Clans new scenery, you can easily change the default Classic Scenery by heading over to the Town Hall. Once you are in the Town Hall, just click on the 'Change Scenery' option.

So far, the game has added three sceneries that can be purchased from the shop. These include the Clashy Constructs, Pirate Scenery, and the Epic Winter Scenery. You need to select any of these sceneries and you're done.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Vs Persona 5: How Is P5S Different Than The Original P5 Game

Clashy Constructs: This is a pine forest which has mines and structures surrounding your village. The scenery was added in June 2020, and it costs around $7.

Pirate Scenery: The Pirate Scenery is a tropical island which is surrounded by a number of water bodies. This scenery was introduced in November 2020, and it costs around $7. It also comes with 2 million Gold and Elixir.

Epic Winter Scenery: The Epic Winter Scenery is another popular scenery which has a snowy region, a water body, and a pine forest. This scenery was added in December 2020, and it was also available for $7. Purchase of the Epic Winter Scenery also includes 2 million Gold and Elixir.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes Bring New Legend, Weapon, And Quality Of Life Updates

Also Read | BitLife Finding Nemo Challenge: Requirements And Steps For Completing The Challenge

Image credits: Supercell website