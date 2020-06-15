Last Updated:

COD Clan Names: 300+ Good, Funny & Cool COD Clan Names For You

COD clan names for all the clans that are searching for cool names that suit their style of playing. Here is a list of more than 300+ clan names for you.

cod clan names

If you are building a strong clan, you will need strong COD Clan names to choose from. A good name gives out a great impression on the players and also to the Clan members. Where many players choose cliche clan names for COD, you can be the one having unique COD Clan names that suit perfectly with your team's style. Here is a list of some robust clan names for your COD clan that you can use to give out the best impression for your COD Clan members.

300+ COD clan names for Pro players 

35+ Cool COD clan names

  • Team Supa Struckers
  • Gods of Undead
  • God of Blood hunters
  • Gutsy Studs
  • Frenzy Shooters
  • Covert Destroyer
  • Tilted Stabbers
  • Vampiric Ghosts
  • Dark Spirits
  • C-19 Parasites
  • Frantic Saboteur
  • Dirty Grenadier
  • Electric Tank
  • Grim Noob
  • Noobies Choosies
  • Loser Hunters
  • King-Pins
  • Gun Lords
  • Snipe the Hype
  • Loose Characters
  • Headshooter
  • AWMLover
  • AK47
  • Agent47
  • Pubgstriker
  • Gangs of COD
  • Can't Won't Don't
  • Demons and giants
  • Championofseas
  • Quarrelsome Strategy
  • Hungry Admirals
  • Cloudy Perpetrator
  • Fuzzy Pack
  • Straight Gangsters
  • Mortified Coercion
  • Lyrical Armed Services

50+ Good COD clan names

  • Call of Demons
  • Blood Bashers
  • KillingSprees
  • Killer G69 
  • We Smell Blood
  • Psycho Vipers
  • Wazir Killers
  • Boiled Blood Hunters
  • Bounty Seeker
  • Hungry Chicken Seekers
  • Spanking Legends
  • Grim Leaders
  • Blind Assassins
  • Ninja Dharmaputras
  • Bulletproof Sharpshooters
  • Lagging Experts
  • Risky Hawkeyes
  • Sniping Legends
  • Hawk Masters
  • RIsky Whiskey
  • Noscoping Campers
  • Drunk Shankers
  • Chilled Samurais
  • Lagging Riflemens
  • Silent Sprayers
  • Silent Sharpshooters
  • Dark Deadeyes
  • Dusty Deadeyes
  • Raging Sprayers
  • Silent Commando
  • Hidden Pwner
  • Nosedrills
  • Nasty Shanker
  • Goog Fortnite Clan names for a pro clan
  • RadicalTerror
  • 77SupremeEnigma
  • Crims0nDamage
  • IAmGosuNight
  • NeÕSh0ot3r
  • ÐëÅdHellion
  • MistDragoon
  • FrÕstyOdyssey
  • RageFrost
  • GosuBadR3f1ux
  • SkyDecay
  • Captain Jack Sparrow
  • Strangelove
  • ammo
  • Kira
  • CoolShooter
  • DeadShot
  • ProHeadshot

30+ Best COD Clan names

  • Mercy Killings
  • Honour Rise
  • Unwanted Headshots
  • Bigshots of Game
  • Love to Kill
  • All Kill
  • Punisher’s Apprentice
  • Lost Blood
  • Sweet Kills
  • Blood Slurps
  • Bad Boys
  • Walking Pegasus
  • Predators Unleashed
  • Killer Romeos
  • Heroic Hunks
  • Best Blusters
  • Terrific Tornados
  • Accurate Arrows
  • Lone Killers
  • Clutch Rifleman
  • Chicken Terminator
  • Helmeted Destroyer
  • Elite Baiter
  • Wild Wrecker
  • Electric Sprayer
  • Lucky Sharpshooter
  • Fiery Destroyer
  • Rapid Ninja
  • Rapid Pwner
  • Legendary Noob

35+ Funny COD Clan Names

  • Dilwale Tu Silwale
  • Kaam Bhaari
  • Ley Bhaari
  • Wahh Team
  • Calm-e-killings
  • Jasbaat warriors
  • Commoners
  • Haweli owners
  • Detonator
  • Lurker
  • TerrorZealot
  • FreëzeLucif3r
  • VirulentGãmër
  • 77MirrorStar
  • FatálStorm
  • CorruptedFlux
  • DëvilExp10siv3
  • GoldEpidemic
  • GuërillaPriest
  • FrÕstyStar
  • MajesticFiz
  • ChronoProphet
  • IncognitÕDecay
  • ExiledShade
  • BioM3ta1Boss101
  • xXAshenMindxX
  • MajesticAv3nger
  • TheDivinëBeast
  • PainCyborg
  • NegativeAura1
  • Radi3ntBeing
  • oODeadBlasterOo
  • 77VenomArchon
  • EnëmyD3vi1
  • DashMetalRat
  • CãrnageEpidemic

50 Clan Names for COD winners

  • Outrageous Dominance
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Plain Privilege
  • Brash Thugs
  • Annoyed Power
  • Demonic Criminals
  • Abnormal Vigor
  • Optimal Aces
  • Inimical Thugs
  • Fear Butchers
  • Left Divide
  • Psychedelic Servicemen
  • Militaristic Fighting Machine
  • Ball Blaster
  • PubgPie
  • Brute Fact
  • Bloss flop
  • Tango Boss
  • Optimal Aces
  • Inimical Thugs
  • Fear Butchers
  • Left Divide
  • Psychedelic Servicemen
  • Militaristic Fighting Machine
  • Keen Team Six
  • Fuzzy Pack
  • Straight Gangsters
  • Mortified Coercion
  • Lyrical Armed Services
  • Outrageous Dominance
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Plain Privilege
  • Brash Thugs
  • Nutty Domination
  • Complex Slayers
  • Faulty Devils
  • Fanatical Tyranny
  • Odd Hooligans
  • Organic Punks
  • Quarrelsome Strategy
  • Hungry Admirals
  • Cloudy Perpetrator
  • Militaristic Fighting Machine
  • Keen Team Six
  • Holy JESUS
  • Lone_Ranger
  • Dark Warrior
  • XxGoldenWariorxX

40 Good Clan Names for true Call of Duty lovers

  • wizard harry
  • Headhunter
  • DEADPØØL
  • Agent_47
  • Thunderbeast
  • Sniper
  • DEATH MACHINE
  • MADMAX
  • Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX
  • Bad soldier
  • Psycho killer
  • pubgguru
  • Sanskari
  • PUBG Meri Jindagi
  • JaiPUBG
  • Tomato
  • Gujjar
  • Bihari Boy
  • Katega
  • Chiya Player
  • Straight Gangsters
  • Mortified Coercion
  • Lyrical Armed Services
  • Outrageous Dominance
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Plain Privilege
  • Brash Thugs
  • Annoyed Power
  • Demonic Criminals
  • NashediGang
  • Mighty Mafia
  • Trollers goals
  • KrkFans
  • DuBose
  • Complex Slayers
  • Greasy Desperado
  • Organic Punks
  • Quarrelsome Strategy
  • Bahubali

50 Unique COD Clan Names

  • Foamy Gang
  • Cloudy Perpetrator
  • Dizzy Irresistible
  • Nutty Domination
  • Observant Force
  • Selfish Soldiers
  • Fanatical Tyranny
  • Grieving Butchers
  • Long-term Occupation
  • Plain Privilege
  • Disagreeable Liquidators
  • Stupendous Knights
  • Regular Discipline
  • Abnormal Vigor
  • Guttural Gangsters
  • Zealous Squad
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Odd Hooligans
  • Ruddy Exterminators
  • Known Warfare
  • Purring Coercion
  • Annoyed Power
  • Wretched Veterans
  • Calm Outlaws
  • Medical Rebels
  • Faulty Devils
  • Glistening Prestige
  • Hungry Admirals
  • Championof7seas
  • Insaneshooter
  • Deadshot
  • Agent47
  • Chicken lovers
  • Pubgstriker
  • Destuctivevirus
  • Evildead
  • Pubgaddictiv
  • Gangsterpubg
  • Hacker
  • Pro Grow Blow
  • Ironman/some other hero
  • Death gun
  • Terminator x
  • Thunderbeast
  • Dynos
  • Troll
  • Dark Warrior
  • Assassin 007
  • Maarenge Marenge
  • Brookie
  • Popeyes

20 COD Clan names for Clans full of girls

  • Candy Queens
  • Rosies
  • Killing Kissers
  • Margolem
  • Bloody Mary
  • Princess of PUBG
  • Virgin Girl
  • Pink Leader
  • Cinderella
  • Padmavati
  • Gun Digger
  • Her Majesty
  • Leading Light
  • Queen Bee
  • Battle Mistress
  • Young Lady
  • Winner Woman
  • Chicky Fighter
  • Gentle Woman
  • Cute Crashers
