COD Clan Names: 300+ Good, Funny & Cool COD Clan Names For You

If you are building a strong clan, you will need strong COD Clan names to choose from. A good name gives out a great impression on the players and also to the Clan members. Where many players choose cliche clan names for COD, you can be the one having unique COD Clan names that suit perfectly with your team's style. Here is a list of some robust clan names for your COD clan that you can use to give out the best impression for your COD Clan members.

300+ COD clan names for Pro players

35+ Cool COD clan names

Team Supa Struckers

Gods of Undead

God of Blood hunters

Gutsy Studs

Frenzy Shooters

Covert Destroyer

Tilted Stabbers

Vampiric Ghosts

Dark Spirits

C-19 Parasites

Frantic Saboteur

Dirty Grenadier

Electric Tank

Grim Noob

Noobies Choosies

Loser Hunters

King-Pins

Gun Lords

Snipe the Hype

Loose Characters

Headshooter

AWMLover

AK47

Agent47

Pubgstriker

Gangs of COD

Can't Won't Don't

Demons and giants

Championofseas

Quarrelsome Strategy

Hungry Admirals

Cloudy Perpetrator

Fuzzy Pack

Straight Gangsters

Mortified Coercion

Lyrical Armed Services

50+ Good COD clan names

Call of Demons

Blood Bashers

KillingSprees

Killer G69

We Smell Blood

Psycho Vipers

Wazir Killers

Boiled Blood Hunters

Bounty Seeker

Hungry Chicken Seekers

Spanking Legends

Grim Leaders

Blind Assassins

Ninja Dharmaputras

Bulletproof Sharpshooters

Lagging Experts

Risky Hawkeyes

Sniping Legends

Hawk Masters

RIsky Whiskey

Noscoping Campers

Drunk Shankers

Chilled Samurais

Lagging Riflemens

Silent Sprayers

Silent Sharpshooters

Dark Deadeyes

Dusty Deadeyes

Raging Sprayers

Silent Commando

Hidden Pwner

Nosedrills

Nasty Shanker

RadicalTerror

77SupremeEnigma

Crims0nDamage

IAmGosuNight

NeÕSh0ot3r

ÐëÅdHellion

MistDragoon

FrÕstyOdyssey

RageFrost

GosuBadR3f1ux

SkyDecay

Captain Jack Sparrow

Strangelove

ammo

Kira

CoolShooter

DeadShot

ProHeadshot

30+ Best COD Clan names

Mercy Killings

Honour Rise

Unwanted Headshots

Bigshots of Game

Love to Kill

All Kill

Punisher’s Apprentice

Lost Blood

Sweet Kills

Blood Slurps

Bad Boys

Walking Pegasus

Predators Unleashed

Killer Romeos

Heroic Hunks

Best Blusters

Terrific Tornados

Accurate Arrows

Lone Killers

Clutch Rifleman

Chicken Terminator

Helmeted Destroyer

Elite Baiter

Wild Wrecker

Electric Sprayer

Lucky Sharpshooter

Fiery Destroyer

Rapid Ninja

Rapid Pwner

Legendary Noob

35+ Funny COD Clan Names

Dilwale Tu Silwale

Kaam Bhaari

Ley Bhaari

Wahh Team

Calm-e-killings

Jasbaat warriors

Commoners

Haweli owners

Detonator

Lurker

TerrorZealot

FreëzeLucif3r

VirulentGãmër

77MirrorStar

FatálStorm

CorruptedFlux

DëvilExp10siv3

GoldEpidemic

GuërillaPriest

FrÕstyStar

MajesticFiz

ChronoProphet

IncognitÕDecay

ExiledShade

BioM3ta1Boss101

xXAshenMindxX

MajesticAv3nger

TheDivinëBeast

PainCyborg

NegativeAura1

Radi3ntBeing

oODeadBlasterOo

77VenomArchon

EnëmyD3vi1

DashMetalRat

CãrnageEpidemic

50 Clan Names for COD winners

Outrageous Dominance

Homely Sharpshooters

Plain Privilege

Brash Thugs

Annoyed Power

Demonic Criminals

Abnormal Vigor

Optimal Aces

Inimical Thugs

Fear Butchers

Left Divide

Psychedelic Servicemen

Militaristic Fighting Machine

Ball Blaster

PubgPie

Brute Fact

Bloss flop

Tango Boss

Keen Team Six

Nutty Domination

Complex Slayers

Faulty Devils

Fanatical Tyranny

Odd Hooligans

Organic Punks

Holy JESUS

Lone_Ranger

Dark Warrior

XxGoldenWariorxX

40 Good Clan Names for true Call of Duty lovers

wizard harry

Headhunter

DEADPØØL

Agent_47

Thunderbeast

Sniper

DEATH MACHINE

MADMAX

Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX

Bad soldier

Psycho killer

pubgguru

Sanskari

PUBG Meri Jindagi

JaiPUBG

Tomato

Gujjar

Bihari Boy

Katega

Chiya Player

NashediGang

Mighty Mafia

Trollers goals

KrkFans

DuBose

Greasy Desperado

Bahubali

50 Unique COD Clan Names

Foamy Gang

Cloudy Perpetrator

Dizzy Irresistible

Nutty Domination

Observant Force

Selfish Soldiers

Fanatical Tyranny

Grieving Butchers

Long-term Occupation

Disagreeable Liquidators

Stupendous Knights

Regular Discipline

Abnormal Vigor

Guttural Gangsters

Zealous Squad

Odd Hooligans

Ruddy Exterminators

Known Warfare

Purring Coercion

Wretched Veterans

Calm Outlaws

Medical Rebels

Glistening Prestige

Championof7seas

Insaneshooter

Deadshot

Agent47

Chicken lovers

Pubgstriker

Destuctivevirus

Evildead

Pubgaddictiv

Gangsterpubg

Hacker

Pro Grow Blow

Ironman/some other hero

Death gun

Terminator x

Thunderbeast

Dynos

Troll

Dark Warrior

Assassin 007

Maarenge Marenge

Brookie

Popeyes

