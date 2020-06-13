COD Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes Bring New Multiplayer Maps And In-match Events

After a week-long delay, Infinity Ward and Activision have finally launched the much-anticipated Season 4 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone across Xbox One, PS4, and PC platforms. The patch update is fairly large in size, although the new content will only take up around 4 GB of memory on gaming consoles post-installation.
Developers have also rolled out complete COD Warzone Season 4 patch notes that bring tons of new content to the game including new weapons, in-match events, and multiplayer maps, among others.
COD Warzone/Modern Warfare Season 4 patch notes
Playlist update for Modern Warfare and Warzone
Modern Warfare
- Barakett Promenade is now available in Ground War
- Scrapyard 24/7
- 2v2 Trench Mosh Pit
- Blueprint Gunfight!
Warzone
- Warzone Rumble
- Blood Money
- Solos
- Duos
- Quads
- Trios
Warzone In-Match events
- Jailbreak
- Supply Chopper
- Fire Sale
COD Warzone Contraband Contract System
Contraband is a new, rare contract that comes with a permanent Blueprint Reward. These are the contracts that may spawn once a previous contract gets finished. When players spot a Contraband briefcase, they need to hurry up and quickly grab it. Once the briefcase is collected, it needs to be taken to the designated Helicopter Extraction location to call the helicopter. The player needs to proceed and deposit the briefcase in the helicopter’s drop-bag to complete the mission.
General fixes
- Fixed an issue where certain users wouldn't receiving their Season 3 emblem
- Fixed an issue where players would receive Error Code 13-71. Developers encourage users to reach out to Activision Customer Support if they continue to experience the issue.
- Fixed an issue with the Ghost Perk not hiding players from the Heartbeat Sensor when the Killcam is viewed
- Fixed a bug where a number of users were unable to activate a Nuke after getting the required amount of kills
- Fixed an issue where the fourth Operator Mission for Talon, “Complete 2 Warzone Plunder Matches” wouldn't track properly
- Fix a bug where a number of users would encounter longer wait times when attempting to load into Ground War matches
- Fixed an issue with the neutral Hardpoints where they would appear yellow instead of grey
- Several exploit fixes across multiple maps
- Fixed an issue with the Officer Challenge where “Get 20 kill while crouched” wouldn't track properly for certain players
- Fixed an issue with the white health regen where it would trigger on downing other users even when the Quick Fix was not equipped
- Fixed an issue where certain players could sometimes call in duplicate UAVs
- Added some new weapon perks to the Specialist Bonus (the bonus earned after getting 8 kills with the specialist still enabled): Frangible-Disabling, Frangible-Wounding, Recon, FMJ, Mo'Money, Heavy Hitter, Presence of Mind
- Fixed an issue where a few users were not able to perform executions from some elevated surfaces
- Issued a fix to prevent players from moving even before the match countdown timer completed
- Issued a fix to help prevent against black graphical corruption issues that certain players have been experiencing
- Fixed a bug where the “For the Cause” grip tape wouldn't appear properly on the base M4
- Improved stability fixes on PC
- Issued a fix to help prevent problems with voice chat
Weapons
- Ammo count has been lowered for reload warning on the belt fed LMG
- Fixed an issue with HDR and Sleight of Hand where reloading would not give ammo to the player
Special Operations
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in a third-person gameplay
- The Daily Challenges will now show up along with Multiplayer and Warzone challenges
- Fixed a bug where unlocking an Operator skin in Co-Op would fail to open the base skin for that Operator as well
- Fixed an issue where the game would not end correctly when the last player alive used Team Revive right before dying
Special Operations: Survival
- Issued a fix for duplicating the Juggernaut Suit Munition minigun
- Issued a fix for when the rare instances of waves wouldn't end properly
- Fixed an exploit on St. Petrograd where players were able to hide from soldiers behind a bar
Image credits: Activision Games Blog