COD Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes Bring New Multiplayer Maps And In-match Events

After a week-long delay, Infinity Ward and Activision have finally launched the much-anticipated Season 4 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone across Xbox One, PS4, and PC platforms. The patch update is fairly large in size, although the new content will only take up around 4 GB of memory on gaming consoles post-installation.

Developers have also rolled out complete COD Warzone Season 4 patch notes that bring tons of new content to the game including new weapons, in-match events, and multiplayer maps, among others.

Also Read | COD Warzone Bunker Locations And How To Access All Bunkers

COD Warzone/Modern Warfare Season 4 patch notes

Playlist update for Modern Warfare and Warzone

Modern Warfare

Barakett Promenade is now available in Ground War

Scrapyard 24/7

2v2 Trench Mosh Pit

Blueprint Gunfight!

Warzone

Warzone Rumble

Blood Money

Solos

Duos

Quads

Trios

Also Read | Call Of Duty (COD) Season 4 Release Date Leaks Out For Modern Warfare And Warzone

Warzone In-Match events

Jailbreak

Supply Chopper

Fire Sale

COD Warzone Contraband Contract System

Contraband is a new, rare contract that comes with a permanent Blueprint Reward. These are the contracts that may spawn once a previous contract gets finished. When players spot a Contraband briefcase, they need to hurry up and quickly grab it. Once the briefcase is collected, it needs to be taken to the designated Helicopter Extraction location to call the helicopter. The player needs to proceed and deposit the briefcase in the helicopter’s drop-bag to complete the mission.

General fixes

Fixed an issue where certain users wouldn't receiving their Season 3 emblem

Fixed an issue where players would receive Error Code 13-71. Developers encourage users to reach out to Activision Customer Support if they continue to experience the issue.

Fixed an issue with the Ghost Perk not hiding players from the Heartbeat Sensor when the Killcam is viewed

Fixed a bug where a number of users were unable to activate a Nuke after getting the required amount of kills

Fixed an issue where the fourth Operator Mission for Talon, “Complete 2 Warzone Plunder Matches” wouldn't track properly

Fix a bug where a number of users would encounter longer wait times when attempting to load into Ground War matches

Fixed an issue with the neutral Hardpoints where they would appear yellow instead of grey

Several exploit fixes across multiple maps

Fixed an issue with the Officer Challenge where “Get 20 kill while crouched” wouldn't track properly for certain players

Fixed an issue with the white health regen where it would trigger on downing other users even when the Quick Fix was not equipped

Fixed an issue where certain players could sometimes call in duplicate UAVs

Added some new weapon perks to the Specialist Bonus (the bonus earned after getting 8 kills with the specialist still enabled): Frangible-Disabling, Frangible-Wounding, Recon, FMJ, Mo'Money, Heavy Hitter, Presence of Mind

Fixed an issue where a few users were not able to perform executions from some elevated surfaces

Issued a fix to prevent players from moving even before the match countdown timer completed

Issued a fix to help prevent against black graphical corruption issues that certain players have been experiencing

Fixed a bug where the “For the Cause” grip tape wouldn't appear properly on the base M4

Improved stability fixes on PC

Issued a fix to help prevent problems with voice chat

Also Read | COD Warzone Season 4 Release Date And How Big Is The Update File Size

Weapons

Ammo count has been lowered for reload warning on the belt fed LMG

Fixed an issue with HDR and Sleight of Hand where reloading would not give ammo to the player

Special Operations

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in a third-person gameplay

The Daily Challenges will now show up along with Multiplayer and Warzone challenges

Fixed a bug where unlocking an Operator skin in Co-Op would fail to open the base skin for that Operator as well

Fixed an issue where the game would not end correctly when the last player alive used Team Revive right before dying

Special Operations: Survival

Issued a fix for duplicating the Juggernaut Suit Munition minigun

Issued a fix for when the rare instances of waves wouldn't end properly

Fixed an exploit on St. Petrograd where players were able to hide from soldiers behind a bar

Also Read | COD Warzone 'unable To Access Online Services' Error: Current Status And Possible Fix

Image credits: Activision Games Blog