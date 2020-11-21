COD Cold War Split Screen Not Working: Here's A Potential Fix

The sequel to the first Black Ops game called the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out. And, it comes with the split-screen multiplayer interface which is quite similar to classic games like Goldeneye. The split screen mode in the game allows a player to enjoy the game side by side with your buddies. However, many players have been reporting on various forums about the COD Cold War split screen not working. So, many players want to know "how to fix the Cold War split screen not working issues?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to fix the Cold War split screen not working issues?

The players are quite confused about how to fix the split screen issue of the Cold War game since developers have not revealed anything about it. While many are waiting for a software update, a potential fix has been spotted by the Reddit user called Bloodwink. The user claims that the fix has proven to be fruitful, so here is all you need to do:

Cold war zombies split screen

User 1 needs to add User 2 to their friend's list

Press A button in the game as User 1

Log in as User 2

User 1 can now invite User 2 to their game

Enter Zombies mode as User 1

Exit the game

User 1 can now open the social menu on PSN

Allow User 2 to quick join your game

However, if this fix does not help you, all you need to do is wait for the developers to roll out an update. Currently, the Activision developers team has acknowledged the issue in the support website say that "We’re investigating reports that some players are experiencing frequent lag and game crashes while playing in split screen." Meaning that players will soon be able to use the feature without any glitches.

How to play split screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Getting the slipt screen is quite easier than most think. All a user needs to do is plug in another controller or connect one wirelessly. This will prompt the split-screen option. Choose the given option and you are all set to use it. However, you will have the option to check out split-screen either vertical or horizontal. This method also works the exact same way in Cold War Zombies Mode, the only thing which is different is that you will have to use the Zombies menu rather than multiplayer.

