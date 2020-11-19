Minecraft 2.18 Patch Notes - What's New In The Minecraft Update

Released in 2011, Minecraft has been growing massively over the period of time. The game has a unique interface which helped it to gain a lot of love from players worldwide. And now, Mojang Studios has released a new Minecraft update 2.18 which comes with major changes on PS4. and all the other platforms. You have to download and install a total of 200 MB on others and 225 MB on the PS4. If you have been wondering about the Minecraft 2.18 patch notes, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Minecraft 2.18 patch notes

New Features

Added a new Achievements screen design and brand new achievement artwork

Over a dozen new Character Creator items have been added and can be unlocked with achievements

Vanilla Parity Changes and Fixes

Sea Turtles now play a sound when they lay eggs

Dolphins will now dry out at the same rate as they do in Java Edition; 120 seconds

Undamaged Mending items will no longer prevent damaged Mending items from being repaired

Basalt can no longer be destroyed by Ghast fireballs

Basalt blocks now take slightly more time to destroy

TNT no longer activates when a Redstone Torch is placed directly on it

Experience Orbs now float in water

Adjusted Netherite movement in lava

Netherite armor no longer take durability loss when standing on magma blocks

Trade discounts from Hero of the Village and Curing Zombie Villagers now match the Java Edition

Phantom wings now make flapping sounds

Pistons can no longer be extended above the build height limit or into the void Brewing Stands can now be crafted with Blackstone

Players can now spawn farmland with the /give command and pick it with Pick Block

Cod and Salmon killed by fire damage now drop cooked fish

It’s now possible to place chains so that they are aligned horizontally

Floor and ceiling surface generation now correctly match Java Edition Soul Sand Valleys now have ceilings covered with Soul Soil and Soul Sand Basalt Deltas now have Basalt ceilings

Striders with passengers can now be tempted

Piglins now drop their inventory when zombified

Allow Piglins and Piglin Brutes to preserve equipment when zombified

Piglin Brutes now give 20xp instead of 10 when killed by player

Lanterns can now be placed underwater and do not pop when a water source block is placed on them

Piglins now offer similar bartering items as they do in Java Edition

Soul Fire no longer melts snow or ice blocks

Zombified Piglins no longer float above Striders while riding

Warped Fungus can now grow in Crimson Forests

Piglins now offer Nether Bricks instead of Nether Brick blocks when bartering

Baby Zoglin and Baby Hoglin now have drops after being killed by the player

Baby Zoglins now have cute, oversized heads

Wither Skeletons now automatically attack Piglins and Piglin Brutes

Hoglins will now flee from Respawn Anchors

Iron Golems now attack Hoglins

Zoglins now take damage from Healing effect and heal from Harming effect

If Ruined Portal chests contain Glistering Melon, they no longer contain only a single melon slice

Zombified Piglins that are jockeys on Striders now hold a Warped Fungus on a Stick

Piglin Brutes no longer have enchanted Golden Axes

All expected Nether plants can now be composted

Crimson and Warped Fungus can now be placed on Mycelium

Soul Speed enchantment found in chests is now limited to Bastion Remnant chests

Soul Campfires now drop Soul Soil instead of Charcoal when mined

Increased Strider health from 15 to 20 (MCPE-76425)

Piglins can now equip Shields, Elytra, Turtle Shells, and various Mob Heads

Piglin Brutes no longer become angry from specific blocks being broken, they still always attack a player on sight though

Baby Zombified Piglins now correctly display items held in their hands

Quick crafting a Piston will now work with Warped Planks and Crimson Planks

Baby Hoglins now deal appropriate damage

Piglins now spawn naturally in Nether Wastes on Peaceful difficulty

Changes

Added several new experimental toggles to enable previews of upcoming engine technology and support Add-Ons and Marketplace content

Added the new Mojang Studios logo splash screen on Android devices

Fixes

Performance/Stability Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay Fixed a crash that could occur when the player opened a Shulker Box they’re standing on after rejoining a multiplayer session Fixed a crash that could occur if a player joined a game in a sleeping state Improved reliability of Nintendo Switch players joining other Nintendo Switch games Adding tags to the Ender Dragon will no longer crash the game when reloading the world Fixed a crash that could occur when a stunned entity loaded into the world Fixed a crash that could occur when Player 1 in a split-screen session disconnected their controller Optimized chunk loading performance Various bandwidth optimizations



General

Fixed worlds disappearing from the worlds list during crash at world start on Xbox One

“The Beaconator” achievement can now be reliably unlocked

The “Archer” can now be reliably unlocked

Fixed the ‘Super Fuel’ achievement not being awarded when using lava bucket in a furnace

24-bit PNGs without an alpha channel are no longer accepted as valid custom skins

Gameplay

Fishing Rod will now correctly cast when close to a mob

Custom named boats and minecarts will now save their name after placing and breaking. Their names will also be shown in the world

Fixed empty worlds getting generated after closing a PS4 world import midway through the process

End City loot chests once again generate correctly

Fixed players and mobs not taking damage when walking through berry bushes

Killing mobs that have armor equipped with ranged weapons now results in armor loot

Mobs

Villagers no longer get locked into the wrong profession

Bees now leave their hive/nest after an allotted time in the End and Nether dimensions

Hostile mobs can now spawn in thunderstorms during the day

Foxes no longer take damage when falling on berry bushes

Fixed Vex movement along the x and z directions

Blaze now switch between melee attack and ranged attack based on the distance from the player

Mob’s inactivity timer is now reset when closer than 32 blocks from the nearest player

Shearing a Snow Golem now drops a carved pumpkin

Turtles and Dolphins on land will now successfully move towards water

Ghasts once again spawn in all light levels

Mobs in lava were not able to find a path out. This fix makes it so they can enter a lava block if they are already in lava

Mobs can no longer move Minecarts they stand in

Mob spawn range now scales with simulation distance

Villagers from older versions now level up correctly when trading

Improved performance of farmer villagers when harvesting or sowing crops

Fixed a bug which could prevent farmer villagers from harvesting crops

Player-ridden Striders now jump onto magma blocks as well as non-full blocks in front of them when guided by Fungus on a Stick

Baby animals can once again be tamed, before growing up

Bees can now only exit Beehives and Bee Nests through air blocks

Slimes can now spawn in slime chunks inside frozen biomes

Blocks

Fixed issue where some walls were not correctly connected on world load

Walls converted from Console Edition saves are now joined properly

Water from bubble columns now flows as it should

Hoppers with containers above them can no longer collect dropped items

Fence gates now align with Blackstone Walls

Placing blocks on Crimson Roots and Warped Roots will now properly remove the roots)

Target blocks no longer power additional blocks above them

Beehives and Bee Nests now show the correct front-facing texture

Lava and water textures are now visible after placing Slime block or Honey block next to or above them

End gateways will now correctly calculate distance to the center block when searching for an exit position

Plants and crops now grow more consistently when near chunk borders

Brown and Red Mushrooms can now be grown into huge mushrooms on Nylium

Cocoa Beans can now be placed on and survive on all jungle wood variants

Gravity affected blocks no longer break when their supporting block is moved by a piston

Falling blocks now break after falling for extended periods of time

Podzol no longer generates below the top layer when spawning large spruce trees

Observer block textures no longer get stuck in an active state after being moved by a piston

Fixed a bug that could cause falling blocks to duplicate near a portal

Fixed an issue that caused rails to not be powered correctly along the x-axis

Saplings no longer incorrectly transform into a bee nest when next to a tree and flowers

Dragon Egg no longer disappears if placed on pedestal and Ender Dragon is respawned

Signs can no longer be placed on End Rods

Items

Compass items will now point the correct direction when the player is in a boat

Compasses with custom names now retain their names when linked to a Lodestone

Compasses with Curse of Vanishing now retain their enchantment when linked to a Lodestone

Lodestone Compasses can now be enchanted with the Curse of Vanishing using an Anvil

Boots enchanted with Soul Speed no longer become stuck on mobs or the player after breaking

Smelted items (prior to 1.13) no longer contain incorrect damage values and can be stacked

Dropped items no longer float too low to the ground

Dragon Egg now always drops when it is destroyed by an explosion

Totem of Undying now applies the correct effects upon dying

Armor no longer gets stuck in the hot bar after interacting with an armor stand

Corrected map color representation for multiple blocks

XP orbs once again ignore world lighting, allowing it to always be at max brightness

Banner patterns can now be crafted in the 2×2 crafting grid

The “Thing” banner can now be crafted at the Loom

Fixed an issue that caused item durability to not be assigned until a world was reloaded

Spawn Eggs can now be used on an underwater Monster Spawner

Fixed dropped item stacks becoming invisible after merging with another item stack

Iron pickaxes can now be dropped by mobs during raids

Realms

Added more detailed error messages with possible solutions when a world fails to upload to a Realm

Fixed a crash that occurred when downloading large worlds from Realms

Selecting the “Manage” button for Realms subscriptions now opens the appropriate Microsoft account page

Content that is owned through a Realms Plus subscription now roams across all platforms

Graphical

Fixed an issue with the skybox background graphics not rendering correctly on some devices

Fixed an issue with missing animation when damaging the bamboo

Fixed a graphical issue with glass blocks on the City Living world that affected some devices on Windows 10

Touchscreen input “Chat and Commands” UI element now has a darker border

Audio

Music is no longer interrupted when entering the water in ocean biomes

Reduced raid horn sound

Crafting Screen

Various improvements to the Crafting Screen experience when using a controller

Cobblestone is now shown as the default ingredient for stone tools

Items in the inventory will no longer move into the crafting grid when hovering over recipes

The selected recipe will no longer be cleared when changing tabs, even if you don’t have all the necessary ingredients for that recipe

Picking up items while the cursor is hovering over a recipe now updates to the recipe’s new index

Crimson and Warped Stems/Hyphae are now in their correct Creative inventory groups

Nether and Warped Wart blocks are no longer in an unfolding section in the creative menu

Structure Blocks

Removed the name field from the structure block 3D Export screen

Fixed incorrect chunk position calculation for block changes that occur during the Structure Block preview window

Structure loading/saving no longer affects ticking blocks in nearby chunks

Fixed the Reset button not re-rendering the wireframe bounding box

User Interface

Added Noto Sans font license button and pop-up dialog to the Profile section of the Settings screen

Updated splash texts and loading screen tips

Fixed system language settings for Simplified and Traditional Chinese not honoured by the game

Fixed an issue that meant the block highlight/selection box was extending above blocks

Time played now displays correctly on the Achievements screen

The Beacon container interface no longer shuffles items around the inventory slots when trying to quick-move items from the inventory while the Hotbar is full

Pressing the ‘Leave Boat’ button on touch devices will no longer make the player hit a passenger or destroy the Boat

A button icon has been added to the NPC dialog screen to show which gamepad button to press to close the window (Education Feature)

The hovered slot data is now cleared properly whenever the cursor is moved off an item slot. This way the gamepad helpers are correct when not hovering over an item slot

The item name text that appears when the player changes the Hotbar selection now anchors from the bottom. This way when it grows, it will not overlap with the Hotbar

Fixed the ‘Profile’ button in the Pause Menu not being sized correctly

“Ride Exit” hint now clears action bar messages

The Smithing Table screen now contains the hammer icon and user interface elements appear correctly when using the “Pocket” UI profile setting

Custom names now modify boss bars

Grindstone no longer shows a result unless it changes the item Fixed navigation problems between Featured Items, Achievement Rewards, Emotes, and the Dressing Room

Change Gamertag and Manage Account buttons on the Settings screen now open xbox.com URLs on iOS and Android

The Dressing Room now shows cached items when not connected to the internet

Commands

Fixed a crash could occur when using the ‘/fill ‘ command to fill huge amounts of blocks with Portal blocks

Text and background for the title command (Title, Subtitle, and Actionbar) have been adjusted and spaced out

Fixed a bug where a request queued with ‘/schedule’ would not clear out when executed and would execute when re-entering a level

Added to the ‘/schedule on_area_loaded’ command with an overload that allows you to track a circular area, by specifying a centre and a radius. Also added serialization for the queue of requests

Fixed issues with the ‘/schedule’ command that would consider an area loaded before it was actually loaded, and the command now respects which dimension it is queued in.

Info ~ Mojang Studios/ Minecraft website

