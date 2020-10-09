COD Cold War System Requirements That You Need To Know About

COD Cold War Beta for PS4 is out now, and the players are diving in to play the latest installment to their favorite FPS Franchise. The game is made for the current-gen consoles and the next-gen consoles. COD Cold War Beta for PC is just around the corner. Activision has designed the game beautifully with stunning visuals, over the top destruction, and high-performance action. Here are the system requirements needed to run COD Cold War.

Also read: What Time Does Cold War Beta Start? Cold War Beta Release Dates, Time And Other Details

COD Cold War System Requirements

COD Cold War has been developed for the next-gen consoles. The next-gen consoles have an advanced specification list that is needed to run the next generation of gaming. Players will have to match these specifications on their PC in their system requirements in order to have an optimum experience while running the game. There is a minimum set of requirements that is necessary to run the game. Failing to meet this list will create issues in the gaming experience. There is also a recommended list of system requirements designed to provide the best gaming experience for the players. Here is the list of COD Cold War System Requirements:

COD Cold War Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

COD Cold War Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Also read: How To Download Cold War Beta? Here Are All The Details About The Upcoming COD Release

Will Zombies be in Cold War Beta?

Treyarch has added tons of features and modes to play in the Cold War beta. It does not seem like Zombies will be making it to the Beta version of the game. However, Zombies are going to be included in the final product. Cold War Zombies was highly anticipated by the players. Since the announcement of the return of the Zombies mode, the hype for the game has increased tenfold. Unfortunately for the players, they might just have to wait a little longer to try Cold War Zombies out.

Also read: COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images Are Actually Real? Here Are The Details

Also read: COD Cold War Zombie Trailer Released: Will It Be Available With The Beta Version?

Promo Image Source: Call Of Duty Twitter Handle